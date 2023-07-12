Could your wee help reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Could your wee help reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions?

Research has shown that collecting urine to create a wastewater treatment technology could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

By Shanay Taylor
Dr Xavier Alexis Walter, a senior researcher in water and wastewater management in a circular economy at The James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, feeding his experiment.
Dr Xavier Alexis Walter, a senior researcher feeding his experiment. Image: The James Hutton Institute.

Scientists in Aberdeen have been collecting their colleagues’ urine as part of a study that could help reduce energy use.

The James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen has had a new urinal installed, with staff encouraged to spend a penny in the name of wastewater science.

Urine is being collected to help develop a wastewater treatment technology using power-producing common microbes.

More than 11 billion litres of wastewater is treated at about 9,000 sewage treatment facilities in the UK, many of which use energy intensive processes that emit greenhouse gas emissions, including methane and nitrous oxide.

But by putting the microbes used to munch through wastewater contaminants into an electrical circuit, Hutton researchers have shown that those greenhouse emissions could be halved, while also producing power.

This could be especially beneficial in rural areas, where achieving the same cut in greenhouse gas emissions would otherwise require significant investment.

It could also help save energy in cities.

The crowds at Glastonbury have helped develop the technology too – with researchers collecting their urine. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

What could be powered?

A form of the technology has already been trialled to power lighting in a toilet block at an isolated school in Africa.

It has also been trialled over several years at Glastonbury Music Festival, using festival-goers’ urine.

Dr Xavier Walter is leading the experiment at the James Hutton Institute and needs about 3.3 litres of urine a day – prompting the installation of the urinal.

He said: “An estimated 1-3% of the UK’s electricity production is used in wastewater treatment, mostly in cities where the wastewater has to be aerated.

“We could potentially decrease this consumption significantly by using the natural electro-chemical capability of microbes to self-power the process.

“In large cities, where urban farming is becoming more popular – and necessary – we could replace more energy intensive treatment processes and also tweak the process to draw off nitrogen that can be used as fertiliser.”

