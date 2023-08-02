Merman to join Mermaid of the North in Balintore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Merman to join Mermaid of the North in Balintore

Balintore is know for its sculpture trail which could soon have a new addition, if plans are approved.

By Ross Hempseed
Mermaid of the North statue in Balintore. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A merman sculpture could soon be erected close to an existing mermaid in the village of Balintore.

The project proposed by Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd would include a Caithness flagstone base on a section of ground close to the east end of Main Street.

Sitting atop the semi-circular base would be a statue of a merman as tall as eight feet made of resin finished with browse powder which would patina over time.

The proposed artwork would sit around two hundred feet from the iconic Mermaid of the North, which sits proudly on the clach dubh or black rock.

Designed by Steve Hayward in 2007 the sculpture was originally made from wood and resin but was damaged by a storm in 2012 and was replaced by a bronze-cast statue in 2014.

The Mermaid of the North sits majestically on the black rock. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Merman and mermaid in Balintore.

With the new sculpture, the Seaboard team are aiming to add to the popular Seaboard Sculpture Trail.

It features several statues and plaques related to the sea, with the Mermaid of the North the main attraction.

In their planning application submitted to Highland Council, the team says the project is to “celebrate the maritime history of the area”.

The team also argues in its application that the proposed site is overgrown with invasive plants and the project would address and improve the view out to sea.

The proposed site would be next to a T junction between Main, East and Hill Street in Balintore. Image: Google Maps.

However, some locals have raised concerns over the location of the stature next to a busy junction in the small village.

The Balintore and Hilton Community Council are concerned “the increased volume of pedestrians and vehicles navigating this area could lead to a heightened risk of accidents”.

Another objection raised said “placing a new visitor attraction opposite [the busy junction] would be madness”.

The proposal will be decided on at a north planning meeting of Highland Council on August 9.

