Merman to join Mermaid of the North in Balintore

A merman sculpture could soon be erected close to an existing mermaid in the village of Balintore.

The project proposed by Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd would include a Caithness flagstone base on a section of ground close to the east end of Main Street.

Sitting atop the semi-circular base would be a statue of a merman as tall as eight feet made of resin finished with browse powder which would patina over time.

The proposed artwork would sit around two hundred feet from the iconic Mermaid of the North, which sits proudly on the clach dubh or black rock.

Designed by Steve Hayward in 2007 the sculpture was originally made from wood and resin but was damaged by a storm in 2012 and was replaced by a bronze-cast statue in 2014.

Merman and mermaid in Balintore.

With the new sculpture, the Seaboard team are aiming to add to the popular Seaboard Sculpture Trail.

It features several statues and plaques related to the sea, with the Mermaid of the North the main attraction.

In their planning application submitted to Highland Council, the team says the project is to “celebrate the maritime history of the area”.

The team also argues in its application that the proposed site is overgrown with invasive plants and the project would address and improve the view out to sea.

However, some locals have raised concerns over the location of the stature next to a busy junction in the small village.

The Balintore and Hilton Community Council are concerned “the increased volume of pedestrians and vehicles navigating this area could lead to a heightened risk of accidents”.

Another objection raised said “placing a new visitor attraction opposite [the busy junction] would be madness”.

The proposal will be decided on at a north planning meeting of Highland Council on August 9.