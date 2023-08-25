How one Speyside community is protecting itself against future flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

How one Speyside community is protecting itself against future flooding

Anxious residents, campaigners and activists are coming together with plans.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Proposals have been displayed to residents, campaigners and councillors at an event in Aberlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Proposals have been displayed to residents, campaigners and councillors at an event in Aberlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Anxious Aberlour residents have developed their own plans to help defend homes in the Speyside village from flash flooding – while also demanding more action to stop it happening again.

The community was devastated in May after torrential rain sent torrents of muddy water through homes, gardens and streets, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Three months on, the volunteer-run Old Station Tearoom and Speyside Visitor Centre remain closed due to the damage after the second major incident since 2021.

View at Alan Souter's garden showing torrent of muddy water pouring down hill towards camera.
Water poured through the garden of Alan Souter during the most recent flooding. Image: Alan Souter

Moray Council has already done work to clear out ditches and drains that had not been maintained for years and became clogged with debris during the torrential rain.

However, warnings have been issued any additional work will have to wait until a region-wide flood action plan is finalised in 2028.

Talks were held in the village this week between community groups, Moray Council, Sepa and Scottish Water about steps taken, what’s planned and action locals can take themselves.

We spoke to residents about what flooding in Aberlour means for their homes as well as the activists working to protect the community. 

The 83-year-old who cleared flooded himself roads with a spade

Bill Robertson points to a map of Aberlour during the flooding meeting.
Bill Robertson has growing concerns about maintenance to ditches. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bill Robertson has lived in Aberlour for 46 years and moved to his current home overlooking the village in 1982.

After May’s flooding the 83-year-old cleared the mud on roads surrounding his home with a wheelbarrow and spade to allow cars to pass.

During his decades in the village he has seen pipes in the area becoming gradually more clogged with debris – likening their condition to “concrete”.

Mr Robertson said: “We don’t necessarily just want people to come down and tell us about what we can do – we want them to sort it out.

“They have to make sure these ditches are clear and maintained. If they were clear in May it wouldn’t have solved the problem completely, but it wouldn’t have been as bad.”

The volunteers desperate to help visitors and community

Willie Cameron and Pamela Winchester standing in the Fleming Hall in Aberlour with noticeboards behind.
Aberlour Community Association vice-chairman Willie Cameron and chairwoman Pamela Winchester. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aberlour Community Association’s prized assets, the Old Station Tearoom and Speyside Visitor Centre bore the brunt of the May’s torrential rain.

Water poured down the hill in the village and poured inside the buildings – causing immeasurable damage.

The buildings have remained closed during the summer season with the female toilets only recently able to reopen on a unisex basis while the male block is still closed.

Inside new flooring is needed as well as white goods for the kitchen with the male toilets needing to be completely refurbished.

Chairwoman Pam Winchester and vice-chairman Willie Cameron explained the group have been left in “limbo” since the flooding.

Water surrounded the Old Station Tearoom in Aberlour during the flooding. Image: Aberlour Community Association

Mr Cameron said: “The big issue is insurance. We found out the building was under-insured, which means the insurers are only offering to pay out 35% of the claim.

“We certainly won’t be open again this year and we’ll look to start again next season.”

Mrs Winchester added: “It’s hugely frustrating. From a financial basis, we would usually have been open during the Highland Games selling teas, pancakes and ice cream, so we have missed out on that income.

“It’s sad because you can still see the amount of people who keep trying to get into the visitor centre, even with the signs up. We just want to put on a good welcome for people.”

The activists making plans for future floods

Marion Ross standing in front of a Speyside Community Council posted.
Marion Ross, chairwoman of Speyside Community Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since May’s flooding Speyside Community Council has been making plans to allow residents to better respond to extreme weather.

During spring’s torrential rain residents, one carrying a seven-month-old baby, took to the streets with spades in an attempt to clear drains and keep water outside their front door.

Local councillors have since pledged money from their own individual discretionary funds to pay for 250 sandbags for the village.

The community council has since secured premises for them to be safely stored with the community association working with the Scottish Flood Forum on a defence for the tearoom building.

Community council chairwoman Marion Ross said: “We had been developing a resilience plan already and the flooding really just brought that to a head.

“Until that point people didn’t really know what it was, but that was a situation that showed that perhaps it was better to be more organised.”

The residents maintaining flood defences themselves

Angela and Keith Warburton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Keith and Angela Warburton moved to their home on the hill overlooking the village a year ago from Garmouth.

The couple avoided the worst of the flooding in May but were “shocked” to discover the devastation and mess in the rest of the community.

However, they have worries about years of neglect on drains and ditches in the area after taking on maintenance for a field drain to protect their neighbours.

Mr Warburton said: “We maintain a field drain in our garden. It runs along for about 200ft and water trickles along it normally.

“We dug it out last year, I think it hadn’t been done for about 30 years or something. If we don’t take care of it our neighbours will flood in heavy rain.

“Our main concerns would be if any flood works done divert more water into it to the point where it can’t cope.”

What work is being done to help Aberlour flooding and when?

Debbie Halliday looking at camera in Fleming Hall in Aberlour.
Debbie Halliday, Moray Council’s consultancy manager. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has already done short-term works with pipes and gratings cleared along Allachie Drive.

At the same time officials have already begun investigations about a long-term plan to reduce flooding concerns in Aberlour.

However, due to the blueprints being approved on six-year cycles and requiring Scottish Government funding and input from other agencies, including Sepa – action is not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

Debbie Halliday, Moray Council’s consultancy manager, explained the growing Aberlour community has made previous flood defences out-of-date.

She said: “We have a flood scheme in Aberlour which was developed in the late 80s or early 90s, which was before the Linn Brae homes were built, which is where the flooding was.

“The flood plans work on six-year cycles, so it isn’t as easy as going in and doing works straight away. We look at the whole of Moray to target the work.

“There are triggers though that can change that, like some extreme flood events or new developments.”

More from Environment

The owners of the Eastgate Shopping Centre want the Academy Street plans halted
Academy Street: Eastgate Centre bosses call for cars on thoroughfare between 10am and 4.30pm…
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
2022 winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Image: James Ross.
Chainsaws at the ready... Carve Carrbridge returns for 20th year
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Blan Bremner and her husband have been bothered by a pulsating noise for five years. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It’s pinging through my body': Is modern technology making this woman and her husband…
George Gunn carried out the study as part as part of his undergraduate dissertation at UHI Inverness
Inverness is 3.5C hotter than rural Highlands - is it down to closely-packed housing…
2
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15
Moray Council suggests residents should bin wild dead birds, even if they are suspected to have been infected with bird flu. Image: DC Thomson.
What should you do if you find dead birds in Moray?

Conversation