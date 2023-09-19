Moray golf club at constant risk of flooding from River Spey ordered to stop works to protect course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray golf club at constant risk of flooding from River Spey ordered to stop works to protect course

The course has flooded repeatedly in recent years with the river also leaving mounds of debris in its wake.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Single golf flag surrounded by water with gorse behind.
There are heightened concerns about River Spey flooding in Garmouth. Image: Jasperimage

A Moray golf course that has been repeatedly hit by flooding in recent years has been ordered to stop attempts to stay above the surface of the River Spey.

Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club has been submerged by water pouring downstream with debris including trees and rubble also making their way onto the land.

At its worst, the course and nearby village flooded 11 times in a 12-month period.

Encroachment from the Spey has also resulted in parts of the course falling into the river, with one hole shrinking from 547 yards to just 117 over the last 20 years.

Close-up image of golf hole with surrounding course flooded.
Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club was unplayable after a flood in February 2021. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It is understood members at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club have now taken action to try and protect their course from flooding by creating new barriers.

However, Moray Council has now ordered the club to stop until the full impact on the work can be investigated.

What work has Garmouth Golf Club done to stop flooding?

Flooding in recent years at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club has come from water from the Spey pouring across fields before rushing through two archways in the historic railway viaduct before reaching the course.

After creating torrents and leaving debris across the 18 holes, the water has then reached streets in the village and put homes and the local village hall at risk.

Under one of the archways is a rock armour dam-like structure, which was commissioned and authorised by Moray Council.

View of Garmouth Golf Club from railway viaduct with water rushing across course.
Flooding from the River Spey at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in February 2021. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, under the other is a large wooden beam that has been fixed across the width of the archway and appears to be fixed to the ground in concrete.

Moray Council has ordered all further works to stop until an investigation can be done.

One local said: “Words cannot describe feelings. The club is a major community asset.

“Play has to stop for between one and two weeks after every flood incident while volunteers clean up the mess and make the course playable again.

“When the course is closed not only do members not get to play but it stops visitors, who are a source of income to a community asset.”

Looking down at archway from Garmouth railway viaduct showing wooden beam attached across archway.
Moray Council wants an investigation done into the unauthorised works. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A council spokeswoman said: “We’re investigating unauthorised works that have taken place on land jointly own by Moray Council around Garmouth Golf Club and have asked for these to be stopped until we receive further details and explore the wider risks associated with what has been done so far.

“Council officers will meet with those involved at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve the matter.”

Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club has been contacted for comment.

Flooding concerns from Spey in Garmouth

There have been heightened concerns about flooding from the River Spey in Garmouth after the village was inundated 11 times in 2021.

Those fears led to calls for action from Moray Council and the Crown Estate, which has responsibility for the river, to take action to protect the village.

In December 2021, the local authority agreed to take forward two of six options to help ease concerns.

Volunteers picking up debris and packing it into a trailer at Garmouth Golf Club.
Volunteers clearing debris from Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in December 2020 after a flood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They included commissioning the £125,000 small rock armour dam underneath the railway viaduct next to the golf course and planting willow and burying fallen trees to create natural barriers.

However, a larger 6ft wall at the railway embankment, a rock and earth wall on the banks of the river and a low wall next to the village hall were all ruled out.

A larger region-wide flooding plan is currently under development with funding due to be targeted where it is needed most. The first works are not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

Conversation