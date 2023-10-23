‘Large fireball’ explosion occurs outside Corrour Bothy as five people narrowly escape harm

A malfunctioning gas stove could have had much more devastating results after a turning into a “large fireball” were it not for some quick thinking.

Five people were hiking in the Cairngorms before taking respite in the Corrour Bothy.

According to the Mountain Bothies Association (MBA), one visitor tried to light stove which had not been properly screwed onto the gas canister.

This resulted in it instantly flaring up, and impossible to turn off was soon

blazing out of control in the middle of the bothy.

Five people escaped serious injury

Luckily, there were two experienced MBA volunteers were on hand and one placed a fire blanket over the stove, which dampened the flames.

The other volunteer then used a fire glove to pick up the stove and throw it outside away from the bothy, where a few seconds later it exploded in a surprisingly large fireball.

Had it not been removed quickly it would have exploded inside the bothy, causing damage to the bothy and seriously injuring the five people inside at the time.

The MBA says the incident highlights how important it is to be careful when using highly flammable and often explosive substances inside a wooden building.