‘Their best bet is with their mums’: New Arc’s advice to avoid accidentally ‘kidnapping’ baby deer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

‘Their best bet is with their mums’: New Arc’s advice to avoid accidentally ‘kidnapping’ baby deer

There are a lot of young roe deer around this time of year, and New Arc's manager has shared some advice on how to spot if one is really in trouble.

New Arc is urging people to leave baby roe deer alone, and to call them before intervening. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc
New Arc is urging people to leave baby roe deer alone, and to call them before intervening. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc
By Lauren Taylor

Aberdeenshire wildlife charity New Arc has issued advice to avoid accidentally “kidnapping” baby deer over the summer.

During this time of year, there are always a lot of young animals around, including baby roe deer, also known as kids.

They are often left by their mums, in what they think is a safe place, so they can go off to find food during the day.

A baby roe deer. Image: Shutterstock

Concerned people who stumble across these young animals may mistakenly be alarmed and think something is wrong.

According to Paul Reynolds, manager of New Arc, it’s “very rare” that there is anything wrong with them though.

And unfortunately, well-meaning people sometimes try to intervene and unknowingly take these deer fawn away from their mums to wildlife centres — which also takes much-needed resources away from other casualties.

What should you do if you come across a baby deer on its own?

The peak times for roe deer fawn, and other young animals, are from May until July. But they can stay with their mums for up to a year.

Paul Reynolds, co-manager of New Arc Wildlife Rescue. Image: Paul Reynolds/New Arc.

Paul explained that the mothers will often leave their young during the daytime to go and find food for themselves, but will keep returning to check in and feed their fawn throughout the day.

However, the mum doesn’t want to hang around and draw attention to the young one. The pair won’t move away from the spot until the evening when they think it’s safe to find a new location.

“I think people are inclined to think it’s abandoned,” he said. “That’s not just deer though, we get the same thing with baby gulls and fledgling garden birds.

“Most people see a young animal on the ground that can’t get away from them and assume something is wrong.”

A roe deer baby at the wildlife rescue. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Paul shared some tips to stop baby deer “kidnapping”:

  • Keep dogs on a lead when walking in wild areas
  • Stay well away from the baby deer
  • Crucially, do not pick up a deer kid — if you think it needs help call New Arc or another wildlife rescue first for advice before doing anything else
  • And, if you must touch a baby deer, use gloves or a towel to avoid leaving your scent

Are there times when baby deer need help?

Paul stressed that most of the time, the young deer are “perfectly fine to leave alone”.

However, there are times when people may need to intervene.

“It’s very rare,” he explained. “So rare that if you were to always leave them be and never intervene you would do more good than harm, as a general rule.”

But, Paul said the most common reasons that a young deer has been abandoned is because the mother could have been hit by a car, or they’ve been attacked by a dog.

A four-month-old roe deer called Bertha ended up in New Arc’s care in 2014. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The wildlife rescuer added: “That happens a lot, people let their dogs off and a wee deer is not going anywhere, so they get mauled.

“I’ve been to a fair few of those.

“So if you’re ever going to put dogs on a lead, certainly May, June, July are the peak times. Not just for baby deer, there are all sorts of creatures around over the summer months but of course that is when people are most active with their dogs as well.”

If the deer fawn is visibly injured, isn’t alert, is in a state of collapse, or if there are a lot of flies buzzing around and landing on it, then it probably needs help.

Another photo of Bertha while she was being looked after at New Arc. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But he reinforced that it’s always best to call New Arc, or any other wildlife rescue, first so they can give any advice, assess the scene remotely, and then work out the best course of action from there.

‘The main message is please don’t pick them up,’ says New Arc manager

Roe deer kids take up a lot of work and time, and are very sensitive animals. Even if they are perfectly healthy they could spend up to six months in the wildlife hospital before they can be released again.

According to Paul, people often mistake female roe deer as baby deer because they’re much smaller than red deer. Image: Shutterstock

Depending on how old they are they might need about five feeds a day up until midnight. And, as Paul explained, having a wild animal taking up space and time when it didn’t need to be picked up in the first place “causes a bit of a nightmare”.

He warned that the best bet for young deer is “staying with their mum” and interfering can lead to “fatal” consequences. Not to mention bringing a young animal to an “alien setting” can be very stressful for it.

New Arc is based in Nether Auquhadlie, near Ellon. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Paul finished: “The main message with baby deer is please don’t pick them up, and if you think it does need help, call us. I think people sometimes think ‘if I take it to a wildlife rescue it’s guaranteed to survive, whereas if I leave it here it might not’.

“Some people have this idea the wildlife centre is the safer and nicer option for an animal, but it really isn’t.

“It’s a stressful environment for any wild animal, we are trying to fix something that’s gone wrong with an animal but they’re not generally going to be happy while they’re in captivity.

“Where we can, wild animals should be left unless they are injured, unwell, or genuinely orphaned.”

If you want to report an injured wild animal, or get advice, call:

New Arc  — 01358 701723

Highland Wildlife Rescue — 07957 584817

Scottish SPCA — 03000 999 999

Read more about New Arc’s work with north-east deer:

More from Environment

Gary's daughter Tegan helps replenish the dog bags. Image: Gary Dow.
Family wage war on Dyce dog mess
4
Map of Aberdeen LEZ boundaries and the Union Street air quality monitoring station.
How polluted is our air as Aberdeen LEZ enforcement starts?
3
The team running Moray Waste Busters in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Moray Waste Busters, the recycling charity almost 5,000 people visit…
Some of the people who attended the community event in Drumnadrochit
'You will damage Loch Ness': Concerns over impact of planned £3b hydro scheme on…
Keith Masson will present the report on renewables and carbon sequestration
'A challenge but also an opportunity': Conference to hear Highlands and Islands' critical role…
2
Jonathan Christie in green jacket with hills in background.
'Wind farms are asset stripping this special place': Fears latest Cabrach wind farm plans…
Highland Wildlife Park's brand new Discovery Centre will open to the public next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of Highland Wildlife Park's £7m new expansion
Sam Greer (Low Carbon), George Baxter (GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC) Kate Forbes (MSP), Yvonne Crook (Highland Tourism CIC Chair) Alda Forbes (BayWa r.e. UK Ltd) at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Trevor Martin.
All you need to know about Highland Renewables
Loch nam Breac Dearga will be used with Loch Ness for the pumped storage hydro scheme.
Plans unveiled for £3b pumped storage hydro scheme on Loch Ness - but is…
Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say rules for removing herring gull eggs and nests are too strict. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tight rules protecting herring gulls 'reducing people to tears', say pest controllers
2

Conversation