Driven grouse shooting: ‘No place in modern society’, or a vital tradition? Locals have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Driven grouse shooting: ‘No place in modern society’, or a vital tradition? Locals have their say

The Glorious Twelfth is a day rooted in tradition and boosts the economy, but not everybody agrees the sport should be celebrated.

Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
By Lauren Taylor

August 12 may just be another midsummer day for most of us, but for estates across Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire it’s a highlight in the calendar.

Known as the Glorious Twelfth, the date marks the start of the red grouse shooting season which runs until December.

It’s a day rooted in tradition, particularly in Scotland, and despite the cold, wet weather gamekeepers are “cautiously optimistic” for this year’s season.

According to NatureScot, driven grouse shooting is worth an estimated £30 million a year to Scotland’s economy.

Shooters head out to the moors with their working dogs to partake in the sport. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Yet, despite its long tradition and benefits to the local economy, many believe it is cruel and negatively impacts the environment.

So, is it a “glorious” celebration or an outdated bloodsport that needs to change?

We’ve asked a shooting organisation boss and a retired RSPB officer for their thoughts… 

Grouse shooting ‘vital’ to rural economy, says shooting organisation boss

Peter Clark, originally from Oldmeldrum, is the director of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland.

He believes landowners act as custodians, recognising the “crucial role” sustainable land management plays in preserving the unique wildlife and flora of the moorlands.

Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And, according to Peter, grouse shooting is vital to the economy of rural upland communities — and not just because it generates income for sporting estates.

“Overall shooting contributes £780 million to the Scottish economy, providing a much-needed boost to combat rural depopulation,” he argues.

“Grouse shooting employs more people per hectare than other similar land uses in upland areas.”

And,  says Peter, the conservation value of shooting in Scotland is £176m.

‘Managing predators helps key red-listed species’

Peter also argues that sustainable management of grouse moors benefits the uplands and biodiversity.

This includes managing invasive species, pests and predators — which he says is “crucial” for protecting ground-nesting birds.

A red grouse, so-called because of the distinctive eyebrows. Image: Kirk Norbury / BASC

He added: “This landscape is teeming with biodiversity, including many red-listed species such as the curlew, lapwing, oystercatcher, ring ouzel, and redshank.

“Managing invasive species, pests, and predators, especially during critical periods like nesting, helps protect these key species.

“The benefits of grouse moor management are evident when comparing moorlands managed for grouse shooting with those that are not; unmanaged moorlands often suffer from high predation rates, leading to a decrease in vulnerable species and overall biodiversity.”

Muirburn (controlled burning of heather) is another key land management practice.

Peter argues that research shows land managed for driven grouse shooting experiences slower depletion of heather over several decades.

He went on to say moors where grouse shooting has stopped saw a 41% reduction in heather cover, while those that continued only saw a 24% decline.

The new rules estates have to deal with for 2024… but Peter is confident for future

This is the first grouse season since the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Act was passed.

It is the most substantial regulation in decades, and BASC opposed the licensing of grouse shooting, muirburn, and trapping from the beginning.

Throughout the legislative process, they actively lobbied to protect the interests of grouse shooting against the proposed restrictions.

However, the Act has restricted some predator control tools, including snares, despite BASC’s efforts to keep humane cable restraints.

Grouse thrive in heather moorlands. Image: Kirk Norbury / BASC

Peter believes this restriction could “negatively impact” grouse and other vulnerable birds.

Peter finished: “As the new licensing regimes come into effect, this year’s grouse season, like those before it, will celebrate the dedication to grouse moor management.

“Despite the challenges posed by the new licensing system, there is confidence that the sporting sector will demonstrate resilience and strength for years to come.”

What does a former Highland RSPB officer say about grouse shooting?

Brian Etheridge retired from the RSPB eight years ago, but throughout his career he was involved in the reintroduction of hen harriers and red kites in the Highlands.

After spending years investigating and researching the persecution of birds of prey on some grouse moors, Brian, who lives in Wester Ross, says he is opposed to the sport.

Brian Etheridge with a red kite.

He told the Press and Journal that some gamekeepers kill raptors like the red kites, hen harriers and other protected birds to protect the red grouse.

Reflecting on his work, Brian said: “It’s occurring in these big private estates in remote areas, where it’s very difficult to see what’s going on, and it’s very difficult to find the individual.

“So you may find a poisoned kite on these estates, or you might find a shot hen harrier stuff down a rabbit hole, you can’t get a prosecution against an individual because it’s virtually impossible to find the individual responsible.”

A red kite. Image: Duncan Orr-Ewing / RSPB

He went on to say other predators like foxes, stoats and weasels are routinely killed to protect the game birds.

“It’s an industry based on the killing of wildlife,” he sighed.

“They’re not doing that to benefit curlews or lapwings or skylarks. By killing predators, yes, it’s going to benefit these other species, but the main purpose of killing these common predators like stoats and weasels and foxes, is not to protect curlews at all.

“They’re doing it to maximize the number of grouse available for them to shoot so that they can be shot later.

“And no one knows the number of these animals that are killed — killed religiously because they exist.”

‘People should come to Scotland to see nature, not shoot it’

Brian believes that wildlife tourism could generate “far more revenue than the killing of wildlife” for Scotland.

And he thinks birds of prey in particular are a popular draw for tourists.

“People want to see wildlife, they want to come to Scotland and see these birds of prey,” he said. “They want to see sea eagles, they want to see hen harriers.

“Scotland has the only population of golden eagles in the British Isles, and people come to Scotland to see them.

“But there are only a few places where they can go, and a grouse moor is not the place to see a golden eagle — but there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to do that.”

A golden eagle. Image: Shutterstock

He highlighted the Isle of Mull, where a tourism industry has been built around the presence of golden, white-tailed, and sea eagles.

“It’s a special place,” he added. “And that should be everywhere.”

Grouse shooting might not have ‘place in modern society’ says Brian

Brian said it is estimated that 200,000 grouse are shot every year — but again no one knows just how many.

He fully supports the new legislation, and thinks it’s brilliant that Scotland is taking the lead.

But, he maintains if a grouse moor owner is operating legally then they have “nothing to worry about”.

Brian says grouse moors operating legally will not be affected by the new legislation. Image: Ian Hinchliffe/Lnp/Shutterstock

He finished: “If they’re operating legally then that’s not going to affect them at all. They’ve got nothing to worry about.

“As far as I’m concerned, if the shooters cannot maintain this sport without killing protected birds of prey, then I don’t think it’s got any place in modern society.

“There’s nothing glorious about the killing of a wild bird, there’s nothing glorious about the poisoning of a protected species.”

Read more about grouse shooting:

More from Environment

Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in…
Brown bin with lid open.
Warning Moray brown bin charges could increase again despite income soaring to record levels
Lauren Smith was diving off the coast of the Bahamas to get up close with tiger sharks, but also loves diving in local north-east waters.. Image: Epic Diving
Why Newburgh diver Lauren loves plunging into shark-infested waters
The Highland council sign and a wind turbine
How Highland Council is seeking to secure at least £4 million community benefit boost…
Highland wind turbines
'We are crying out for this help': Anger as move to help Highland communities…
Callum Paterson, estate manager at Balnagown Estate
Balnagown Estate: Mohamed Al Fayed's family continuing tycoon's work on Highland property nearly a…
New Arc is urging people to leave baby roe deer alone, and to call them before intervening. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc
'Their best bet is with their mums': New Arc's advice to avoid accidentally 'kidnapping'…
Gary's daughter Tegan helps replenish the dog bags. Image: Gary Dow.
Family wage war on Dyce dog mess
6
Map of Aberdeen LEZ boundaries and the Union Street air quality monitoring station.
How polluted is our air as Aberdeen LEZ enforcement starts?
3
The team running Moray Waste Busters in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Moray Waste Busters, the recycling charity almost 5,000 people visit…