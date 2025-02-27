Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing hailed by punk legend Iggy Pop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing hailed by punk legend Iggy Pop

Legend Iggy Pop hailed Fiona Soe Paing's songs as 'advanced and beautiful' after playing tracks from album Sand, Silt, Flint on his BBC Radio 6 show.

Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing pictured in the countryside behind tall grass. Image by Isla Goldie
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing’s avant-folk compositions have been hailed by punk icon Iggy Pop.

Former The Stooges front-man Pop praised Soe Paing’s material as “advanced and beautiful” when playing tracks from her album Sand, Silt, Flint on his BBC Radio Six Music show.

Sand, Silt, Flint combines traditional song with experimental electronic production to explore the folk tales and landscapes of North East Scotland.

Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing, pictured at Bennachie, will perform Sand, Silt, Flint in Aberdeen. Image by Isla Goldie

Soe Paing will perform tracks from the mesmerising project at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Friday, February 28.

She said: “Shortly after the album came out I had an article in The Guardian.

“Iggy Pop is seemingly a Guardian reader and read the article then played a couple of my tracks on his BBC Radio Six Music show.

“It was such a thrill.

“BBC Radio Six Music also made a wee promo video with a picture of my album cover and Iggy talking about it.”

Sand, Silt, Flint is a unique twist on tradition with its contemporary reworking of traditional North East ballads.

Melding electronic and traditonal music

Each track is linked to a specific location in the North East and its story.

Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing at Forglen. Image by Isla Goldie

Sand, Silt, Flint includes contributions from some of the North East’s leading musicians.

They are Paul Anderson (fiddle),  Alice Allen (cello) and Joanna Nicholson (clarinet).

Also performing on the album are Irene Watt (clarasch), David McKay (drums) and sound artist Thee Manual Labour.

The Aberdeen show will meld live vocals, electronica and archive recordings with traditional Scottish instrumentation.

Evocative films from artist Isla Goldie will accompany Soe Paing’s live voice and music during the show.

Soe Paing said: “The music is a cross between traditional folk ballads from the North East and electronic music.

“I previously did purely electronica.

“However, when I returned to Scotland after a lot of travelling I wanted to get back to my roots a bit more.

“So I started combining Scottish music with the ambient electronic music I had been doing.

“As I don’t have a band I didn’t want to stand on stage on my own so I teamed up with Isla Goldie who is an amazing photographer.

“Isla has done a whole set of videos to go with each song.

“So it is more like a cross between a live gig and a film.”

Sand, Silt, Flint was sparked by Soe Paing’s discovery she is related to one of the region’s original ballad singers, John Strachan.

Tracks linked to specific locations

Strachan was the first singer to record the legendary ballad The Bonnie Lass O’ Fyvie

Aberdeenshire musician Fiona Soe Paing to play Aberdeen. Image by Isla Goldie

Locations linked to the album’s tracks include Bennachie, Inverboyndie Beach, Auchindoun Castle and Gardenstown/Portsoy.

There are also tracks linked to Forvie National Nature Reserve, Udny Green, The Lecht, Fyvie and Forglen.

The album is also presented via geo located sound-walks in the Echoes mobile app.

This allows listeners to experience the music in the environments that inspired it

Soe Paing said: “It really came about when you were only allowed to go out to walk for an hour every day during the Covid lockdown.

“I would put on my headphones to listen to a playlist and go stomping around.

“There were limited places you could go so I went to Banff beach a lot and also Forglen Estate and Fyvie.

“Being able to get outside and walk while blasting music was the highlight of the day and allowed me to destress.

“I had started to dabble in writing electronic versions of Scottish ballads.

“I thought it would be great to somehow incorporate music with walking and my project.

“With the Echoes app when you come to a zone linked to one of my maps it will trigger the audio.

“I have a walk for each song.”

