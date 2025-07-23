Ellon’s Seashell Clothing: ‘How Newburgh and Cruden Bay whale deaths sparked our mission’

After two minke whales washed up along the north-east, a local outdoor clothing business made it their mission to stop it from happening again.

Being wild swimmers and paddle boarders themselves, the team at Seashell Clothing based in Ellon have always had a strong connection with the ocean.

And since the beginning of 2024, they’ve carried out monthly beach cleans across the north-east with a raft of volunteers to help.

But when the animals washed up in Newburgh and Cruden Bay last year, they realised the bodies were left covered in scarring.

David Brown, business support at the clothing company, said there was a net buried under the sand just 10 meters away from one of the animals, that smelled strongly of its rotten flesh.

Realising there was an issue with these “ghost nets” littering beaches across the area, that could potentially endanger more animals, the team leapt into action.

They set themselves an ambitious target to clear one tonne (1,000kg) of ghost nets from the beaches over the year, to stop them from going back into the sea and causing any more harm.

And after a two-day trip to the west coast of Scotland, the team has now smashed their target with the official weigh-in coming in at an incredible 1,080kg.

I headed out to Seashell headquarters in Ellon, where the bags and bags of ghost nets are currently being stored to find out more about the campaigns.

What are ghost nets and why are they a problem?

Essentially, ghost nets are fishing gear that’s been lost or abandoned at sea.

They’re made up of synthetic plastic, meaning they aren’t biodegradable and can take many decades to eventually break down – making them practically indestructible.

This gear not only washes up on beaches, leaving an unsightly mess, but can sadly entangle fish, dolphins and other marine animals.

Work to remove these heavy, cumbersome nets from beaches, is difficult and takes a lot of manpower – which is where Seashell and their volunteers come in.

But these nets are also difficult to recycle, making them even harder to deal with.

Firstly, because the ropes are dirty, full of sand and salt, meaning it could make blades of shredding machines blunt resulting in a lot of maintenance work – which is why a lot of recycling companies don’t want to touch them.

But as we’re talking David starts meandering around the bags pointing out that the ropes are all different colours. He holds one up to show me all the coloured strands intertwined together to make it solid.

He explains they are all made up of different kinds of polymers – making the recycling process even more complicated, because certain ones can’t be mixed.

But if they can be shredded down, and pelletised, they could potentially be recycled into something else – but more on that later…

Seashell’s work to remove ghost nets

Seashell is a team of outdoorsy people, who create an array of adventure proof wild swimming gear, from dry robes to waterproof bags.

And being so passionate about the ocean, as well as hosting monthly litter picks, they also support Neptune’s Pirates, a charity that has diving teams recovering ghost gear from around shipwrecks.

For every jacket the small business sells, they donate £1 to the charity – but David said they wanted to take their support “one step further”.

Rather than just giving a financial donation and “ticking the box”, the team wanted to actually help them.

And noticing the ghost nets washed up locally – particularly around Cairnbulg – and the impact this was having on the wildlife, David, Jessie Crawley and Donnie MacDonald were inspired to take on a new mission.

They launched their Ghost Net 1,000 campaign – with the goal to remove one tonne of this dangerous netting by hand from shores between Stonehaven and Fraserburgh.

This was a huge team effort, and the trio were often joined by several volunteers to help out on various trips. They went on a cave paddle boarding mission to remove these ghost nets from hard to reach bays and caves.

And they went on an overnight camp-out to remove netting from the site of one of the washed up minke whales.

‘It’s not easy… but it’s happening and we’re seeing it’

As David and I are chatting he starts picking up various ropes and nets to show me just how heavy and unwieldy they are.

“My hands are all rough, I’ve got slater’s hands now,” he laughed. “They were nice and soft office hands before.”

But a bit more seriously he explained that they believe the two minke whales that washed up on Newburgh and Cruden Bay were snagged in ghost nets.

The two whales were both covered in scarring, as though they got “tangled up in ropes”.

They even pulled a big net that was stuck in the sand about 10 metres from the whale in Newburgh – which he thinks was on the mammal because of the smell.

So they take on this grueling work to stop more animals from suffering.

“It’s not easy,” he added solemnly. “One of the nets we dragged two miles across Cruden Bay, and it took five of us.

“And it’s so exhausting, obviously we want to stop it littering beaches, but predominantly we want to stop it heading back into the sea and snagging minke whales and seals.

“It’s happening, and we’re seeing it.”

Project One Wave

Seashell’s latest campaign called Project One Wave was a joint partnership with charity partner, The Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF).

As Ghost Net 1000 progressed, they realised the extent of the issue of ocean marine debris and ghost gear and wanted to do more.

That’s when Project One Wave was born.

And they then set up a two-day event on the west coast of Scotland, to help with the clear-up.

They were joined by 33 volunteers, from scientists to creatives and activists, who went out in five vessels to two remote spots to carry out a large-scale intense remote clean.

After the event Jessie explained the first day of the mission was spent on Little Cumbrae Island.

The following day, the crew sorted through the debris at Kip Marina, with most of it taken away to be recycled or repurposed by some of the experienced volunteers.

“This project is on-going and growing momentum,” she said.

“It aims to unite Scotland’s most dedicated ocean conservation groups, media, policymakers, and influential leaders to collaborate on cleanup efforts, strategise, and develop a roadmap to recover and repurpose ocean debris into lasting, sustainable solutions.

“We also have a summit planned for November to discuss the next steps and inspire more people to get involved in collaborative beach cleans.”

Until then, they have plans to go back to Little Cumbrae later this month, and a trip to Shetland in September.

This trip helped the team hit their target to clean up 1,000kg of ghost nets. They headed to a weigh bridge after, and came in at an incredible 1,080kg – but they maintain this is just the beginning.

What could happen with all of Seashell’s ghost nets?

Standing in the yard outside Seashell HQ, it’s hard to take in just how much netting is bagged up – with more and more being added to the piles.

But what will happen to it?

David says it’s still “early days” but they’re working on a few different ideas to recycle or reuse the materials.

He’s been speaking to some outdoor race companies, who could use them as part of their course – like the mud pits where people have to crawl underneath the nets.

And they could clean up the ropes, tape the ends and have ready-made battle ropes for gyms.

David said they’re also speaking to creative artists that are into marine conservation to see if they could create a sculpture from some of the recovered material.

He even mused that it could be incorporated into the multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach revamp.

“So we’re going in all directions,” he said.

And if ghost nets can be recycled, what products could be made from them?

Seashell is also talking to Derek Wiseman, who owns Dekmar in Fraserburgh.

He’s an ex-fisherman, and is upgrading his facility so he can shred net and rope, and potentially pelletise the plastic.

The idea is, once it’s pelletised, it’s like “little lentils” and then it can potentially be injection moulded into products.

But what could these products be?

David said they’re in conversation with a couple of different companies who could potentially transform the material into frames for sunglasses, or even key rings with chips fitted in them linked to tracker apps on your phone.

“So there’s all these things we’re looking at, but it’s very early stages, and it’s really complicated,” he finished.

“Derek really is at the forefront, and he really wants to do this on a large scale, and he wants to help us.

“But, it’s a long road and it’s not easy. If it was easy, everybody would be hauling net and rope off beaches and turning it into something else.”

If you want to find out more:

