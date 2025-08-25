First Nature30 sites named in vital step to reverse Scotland’s biodiversity decline

Scotland is leading the way in the UK and in Europe by unveiling the first Nature30 sites to help improve biodiversity over the next several years.

Nature30 sites are a new approach to the global conservation goal called 30 by 30 that aims to ensure that at least 30% of the planet is protected and conserved by 2030. Scientists say this is the minimum required to ensure resilience to climate change and reverse declines in biodiversity.

Nature30 sites will complement Protected Areas in safeguarding ecosystems and supporting land management that achieves great long-term outcomes for both nature and people.

Based on international criteria, the first four sites were recognised this week: Findhorn Hinterland, Knapdale, Loch Arkaig Pine Forest and Loch Wood.

Findhorn Hinterland Trust said: “The Nature30 designation gives official recognition of the importance of Findhorn dunes for Scotland’s biodiversity, and for all the hard work the FHT has carried out over the last two decades, mostly by volunteers. It will help to raise the profile of the important nature recovery work we have planned for the next ten years. We are proud to have taken part in piloting this national conservation initiative and for its launch to have taken place at our site.”

Nature30 sites deliver more than just nature

Nature30 sites are accolades which can only be recognised with the consent of the landowner. They celebrate and support great work on many different types of land-use that delivers exceptional nature.

Ben Ross, head of protected areas, innovation and data at NatureScot, explained: “Nature, food production, clean air and water, health and wellbeing and the economy are all interlinked. We can achieve 30 by 30 without detriment to all those other interests that Scotland needs. We need to produce food, energy, thriving businesses and resilience to climate change. All these things can happen hand in hand and can be mutually beneficial.

“From a private finance perspective, there is a lot of interest in investing in these types of projects by companies and individuals. This globally recognised accolade, assessed against international criteria, can act as a signpost of quality and integrity to investors in not just nature but also public benefits like energy security, flood and fire protection, for example.

“These first fantastic sites are just the beginning. They are a small but vital step on a great journey to restoring nature in Scotland. They also show that we can work collectively to deliver multiple benefits in challenging times.”

Urgent action needed

This work has never been more important as today when nature has been impacted by climate change and other direct pressures.

This has resulted in a loss of biodiversity, especially over recent decades. In Scotland, there has been a 24% decline in species abundance since 1994.

Ben pointed out: “These things can take time to do, but time is of the essence. We have to start now and move at pace. By acting now we are much better prepared, resilient and robust to a warmer and more chaotic climate and minimising the impacts on both nature and people.”

Nature Networks

30 by 30 has been developed alongside Nature Networks, which are stepping stones of nature-friendly habitats that can link together important places for nature.

Ben explained: “If the new Nature30 sites and protected areas are the beating hearts of nature, Nature Networks are the vital circulatory system necessary to support them.

“They provide a corridor for movements of species, increasing the genetic diversity and resilience of plants and animals.”

Open for new Nature30 nominations

NatureScot is open to receiving new Nature30 nominations for this new recognition for landowners wishing to take this opt-in, ‘bottom up’ approach to conservation.

To find out more or to know how to take part in this initiative, email 30×30@nature.scot or visit NatureScot’s website