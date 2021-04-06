‘Teuchters have arrived’: Oban golfer sticks to roots as he arrives for Masters

Oban golfer Robert MacIntrye announced his arrival at The Masters representing “teuchters” all over the globe.

The Scot, who is due to tee off the prestigious tournament later this week, shared his arrival with adoring followers on twitter as the song The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band is blasted out, performed by the song’s namesake.

MacIntrye captioned his arrival as “Teuchters have arrived” and it has gone down a storm with his followers, including teuchters on the other side of the pond.

One said: “Haha, brilliant.

“Haggis neeps n tatties at the Champions dinner next year!! Stick in.”

Another added: “Go the Teuchters.

“Can’t wait to watch it on Thursday. Lots of luck from a South Uist supporter.”

MacIntyre is currently sitting at 43rd in the rankings and is the top left-hander in the world – nine places ahead of American Bubba Watson.

The Masters gets underway on Thursday.