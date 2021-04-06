Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

‘Teuchters have arrived’: Oban golfer sticks to roots as he arrives for Masters

By Chris MacLennan
April 6, 2021, 8:45 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:37 pm
Robert MacIntrye has arrived at the Masters representing teuchters all over the globe
Robert MacIntrye has arrived at the Masters representing teuchters all over the globe

Oban golfer Robert MacIntrye announced his arrival at The Masters representing “teuchters” all over the globe.

The Scot, who is due to tee off the prestigious tournament later this week, shared his arrival with adoring followers on twitter as the song The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band is blasted out, performed by the song’s namesake.

MacIntrye captioned his arrival as “Teuchters have arrived” and it has gone down a storm with his followers, including teuchters on the other side of the pond.

One said: “Haha, brilliant.

“Haggis neeps n tatties at the Champions dinner next year!! Stick in.”

Another added: “Go the Teuchters.

“Can’t wait to watch it on Thursday. Lots of luck from a South Uist supporter.”

MacIntyre is currently sitting at 43rd in the rankings and is the top left-hander in the world – nine places ahead of American Bubba Watson.

The Masters gets underway on Thursday.

