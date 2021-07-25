Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bog breath: New tech uses satellites to measure how Scotland’s peatlands ‘breathe’

By Philippa Gerrard
July 25, 2021, 12:00 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 2:27 pm
Blanket bog at the The Flow Country in Caithness and Sutherland.
Satellite technology which measures how bogs “breathe” could be key to measuring the health of Scotland’s peatlands.

New research published today, International Bog Day, demonstrates the potential for calculating what is known as “bog breathing” to monitor the health and restoration progress of bogs like the Flow Country.

How can a bog breathe?

The technology works by looking at the movement of the ground’s surface.

The way that bogs move, or breathe, can be influenced by many factors, including precipitation, water level, vegetation composition, micro-topography and land management.

The Flow Country is the largest blanket peatland in Europe.

By measuring their movement over time, the technique is able to assess the condition of the peatland and the effectiveness of restoration on a large scale.

“Bog breathing or peat surface motion gives a unique insight into the inner workings of the peatland,” said Chris Marshall, lead author of the study and peatlands scientist at the University of the Highland and Islands.

Using satellite technology known as Satellite Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) creates a map of the ground’s surface which researchers like Chris can use to estimate the carbon storage properties of peatlands.

Long term trends in peat surface motion at Flanders Moss nature reserve near Stirling. Top image shows five years of data at 80m pixel resolution. Bottom shows two years of data at 20m pixel resolution. Lines show restoration activities. Supplied by Nottingham University. with data from NatureScot, Getmapping Plc and OS.

“Developments in InSAR processing techniques allow us to monitor peatland condition at a scale unimaginable a decade ago, allowing peatland restoration progress to be measured in real time,” he said.

Restoring carbon-capturing peatlands

How resilient Scotland’s peatlands are to extreme climate events such as wildfire, drought and extreme rainfall events can also be measured in this way.

The new technologies are exciting scientists and researchers throughout the world and will allow them to see what has so far been invisible to the naked eye.

Scotland’s peatlands are considered to be vitally important due to the plants and animals they support, while the soil also stores an estimated 3,000 megatonnes of potentially harmful carbon.

The Flow Country in Caithness and Sutherland is Europe’s largest area of blanket bog peatland, extending to 494,210 acres (200,000ha).

By locking away carbon for hundreds – and sometimes even thousands – of years, peatlands like this have become an important resource in the fight against climate change, storing approximately a third of the land’s carbon – twice as much as all the world’s forests combined.

