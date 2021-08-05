Owner of Highland sawmill left ‘devastated’ after ‘disaster’ fire ravages business overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owner of Highland sawmill left ‘devastated’ after ‘disaster’ fire ravages business overnight

By Michelle Henderson
August 5, 2021, 9:03 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 9:44 pm

The owner of a Highland sawmill has been left “devastated” after his workshop was engulfed by flames and destroyed overnight.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Fettes Sawmill at Killearnan on the A832 Tore to Maybank at around 11.12pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Fire crews from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose raced to the scene to tackle the “fierce” flames, which remained “really high” for several hours into the night.

In a post on Facebook, the family-run company has shared pictures of the ruins left in the aftermath of last night’s disaster, saying they are “absolutely devastated”.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated by the fire that has destroyed our workshop.

“I want to thank everyone for all the very kind messages and offers of help.

“The fire brigade services from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose have worked extremely hard through the night to save our office. We can’t thank them enough.

“We have managed to get a generator up and running, to give us power, so hopefully will be able to take phone calls shortly.

“We are currently closed to customers as the fire brigade are still here. Please be patient as we work our way through this disaster.”

‘The flames were so fierce, I was worried the whole sawmill will go up’

A local resident spoke of how he feared “the whole lot was going up” in flames as the disaster unfolded before his eyes.

“We went to bed as usual at around 10pm to 10:30pm,” he said. “Around an hour later my wife saw flashing lights and then the flames across the road. We deducted it was Fettes Sawmill.

“We saw three fire engines. They kept going back and forth a lot for water. They were taking water from our system as our water had stopped so we knew it was serious.”

“We feared the whole lot was going up. The flames were really spectacular.

“I was worried that the whole sawmill could have gone up as the flames were so fierce. They were really high for a couple of hours.”

Emergency service were called to the blaze at Fettes Sawmill at around 11.12pm. Image supplied by Shona Rae MacRae Ross.

The A832 was closed at Tore to the junction at the Black Isle Show Ground for about five hours with police and fire crews remaining at the scene throughout the night.

Pictures and videos on social media from eye-witnesses show large plumes of smoke rising in to the sky in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The resident added: “The flames died down around 1.30am to 2am so it was just the smoke.

“They (fire service) stayed in attendance and they have been going back and forth this morning.

“I went over to have a look this morning but I couldn’t see anything. I did speak to one of the Fettes lads and he told me it was the mill where they make the sheds and buildings that was on fire.”

As he watched the flames engulf the building, the witness said his concern lay with those involved.

“We didn’t imagine for a minute that it would come anywhere near us. I did think of the old church which has the nursery,” he said.

“We were concerned someone or something had been hurt but they are all okay.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at Fettes Sawmill, Kilcoy Redcastle in Muir of Ord, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 4.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The A832 was closed at Tore to the junction at the Black Isle Show Ground and reopened around 6am on Thursday, August 5.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

