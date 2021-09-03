Cairngorms ‘Minecraft’ initiative among north finalists for the Nature of Scotland Awards

North and north-east initiatives have been announced as finalists for this year’s Nature of Scotland Awards.

RSPB Scotland has shared its shortlist for the 10th anniversary awards, which celebrate the country’s nature champions.

The celebration recognise individuals and organisations that are working to make a difference in their local communities, businesses and schools to support the country’s wildlife and special places.

A total of 52 initiatives from across Scotland have been shortlisted across nine categories.

Inspiring young people

Organisations from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are represented in categories such as health and wellbeing, nature and climate action and innovation.

Among the finalists is the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), which is nominated for its Cairncraft Youth Engagement Project which involved the national park being re-created within the world of Minecraft.

Dan Harris, planning manager at the CNPA, spent three months using data from Ordnance Survey and Forest and Land Scotland to re-create the area to encourage more engagement with young people.

The Minecraft map is available to download and play with on a computer with players being “dropped” into the national park to create a community that represents the sort of place they would like to live in.

The blank canvas means members of the Youth Action Team and school pupils are given free reign to make their own planning decisions which is an important factor in fighting climate change.

Finalists across the north and north-east

Other local finalists include the Nairn Dunbar Golf Club, the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative and Newtonhill School.

Aberdeen City Council has been recognised in the Nature and Climate Action category for its Woodlands, Wetlands and Wildflowers initiative, while the Highland Council’s Coigach & Assynt Living Landscape Partnership Scheme has also made it a finalist.

A spokesman from Highland Council said: “The Coigach and Assynt Living Landscape Partnership Scheme has been a hugely successful banding together of organisations to bring about projects to better manage and promote the heritage, environment and people of the Assynt and Coigach region.

“The schemes achievements have been substantial with the operation of a successful tree nursery, the excavation and stabilisation of the Clachtoll broch and much needed mountain path to the summit ridge of Suilven, amongst many other smaller projects and frequent public/open events.

“This success is down in part to the spread of the partners, from those with a national interest (John Muir Trust, Scottish Wildlife Trust and Woodland Trust Scotland) to a wide range of local groups with detailed understanding and knowledge of the local environment and community.”

Embracing nature

The Highland Green Health Partnership has been recognised for its “A place to relax” initiative which aims to encourage spending time outdoors to “tackle physical inactivity, mental health issues and health inequalities”.

A spokesman from NHS Highland said: “Spending time in nature is well-known to bring a huge range of health and wellbeing benefits. Even short amounts of time in a quality natural environment can reduce stress and anxiety, and improve mood.

“So, supporting people to find “A place to relax” is a key goal of the Highland Green Health Partnership through its Think Health Think Nature programme of work.

“Whether that place is on our doorstep or further afield, whether it is joining with other people or finding time for ourselves, we work to help people make those connections and find those places to relax.”

Put in your vote

To mark the 10th anniversary of the awards, the public is invited to vote for the commemorative Nature Champions of the Decade accolade.

A selection of winners from the past 10 years are all in the running for the special award.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “The last 18 months have reignited many people’s love for nature, highlighting its importance to all aspects of our lives – be it our health, the economy, or wellbeing.

“This is reflected in the exceptionally high standard of entries for our 10th anniversary Nature of Scotland Awards.

“We’ve seen outstanding examples from community work and local dog walkers to businesses and schools making a fundamental change to their practices, for the benefit of our environment.

“Our judges will not have an easy job whittling this down to just nine winners, and in order to find our 10th I would urge everyone to vote for their Nature Champions of the Decade.

“Huge thanks to everyone who applied and congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”

Celebrating the finalists

The awards are being co-sponsored by NatureScot who are also nominated in the Coast and Waters category alongside partners Fauna and Flora International and the William Grant Foundation.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot, said: “The applications for the Nature of Scotland Awards have been inspiring, showing we all benefit from nature, and everyone can help to create a nature-rich future in Scotland.

“We’re proud to support the awards, and we are particularly excited this year to be sponsoring the new Nature Champions of the Decade category.

“Good luck to all of the shortlisted finalists, we look forward to celebrating the many dedicated people and projects leading the way to protect and enhance our biodiversity.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 17 held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.