Highlands mum donating cafe takings to Chas to mark 10th anniversary of son’s death

By Ellie Milne
September 7, 2021, 11:10 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 7:47 pm
Kimberley McEley is donating proceeds to Chas to mark the 10th anniversary of her son's death
A Highland mum is donating all the profits from her cafe to charity to mark the 10th anniversary of her son’s death.

Kimberly McEley, from Poolewe, runs the village’s Bridge Cottage Cafe and will be donating an entire day’s proceeds to Chas.

Her eight-year-old son, Ethan Batchelor, died on September 7, 2011, having suffered from Congenital Disorder of the Glycosylation 1a (CDG1a).

He was a regular visitor to the Chas Robin House in Balloch which operates as a “home away from home” for families.

Ms McEley said: “Ethan thoroughly enjoyed his visits to Robin House, the staff and fantastic facilities really helped enrich his short life. Ethan’s needs were so complex he required specialist care.

“Knowing he was in such very capable hands at Robin House and was having such a brilliant time gave me the opportunity to take some time to relax.”

Kimberly McEley with her son Ethan. Supplied by Chas.

Chas is the only charity in the country that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

It also offers palliative care and respite through its two hospices, Robin House and Rachel House in Kinross, where they aim to make the family’s time together full of “happiness and vitality”.

Ruathy Donald, community fundraiser for Chas, said: “We are humbled that Kimberly has chosen to make this gesture to celebrate Ethan as well as Robin House.

“These funds will go towards helping many other families who are going through a similar situation right now. Here’s hoping for a grand turnout on the day.”

