Emergency services reopen A96 near Dalcross following two-car crash By Kirstin Tait September 7, 2021, 4:11 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 9:51 pm Breaking news Police and fire crews attended a two-car crash on the A96. The road was closed at Tornagrain near Dalcross following a crash between two cars. Police attended the scene as well as two fire engines. Both directions of the road were closed with Traffic Scotland requesting drivers to use alternative routes where possible. A local diversion was in place, however road users are advised there are roadworks on the B9039. Traffic in the area was described as "heavy". The road has since been cleared and has reopened. CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 17:47#A96 RTC Both directions have reopened at Tornagrain following an RTC. All lanes running ✅ Traffic is moving well.#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil @INVAirport — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 7, 2021