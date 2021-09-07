Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coastguard and fire crews rush to assist dog fallen from Orkney cliff

By Kirstin Tait
September 7, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 5:33 pm
St Mary's on Mainland Orkney. Photo by Sandy McCook.
St Mary's on Mainland Orkney. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Fire crews, coastguard teams and a lifeboat were called out after a dog fell from a cliff in Orkney.

Fire crews were called at 3.09pm on Tuesday after the alarm was raised following a dog falling from a cliff near St Mary’s in Orkney.

The owner of the dog climbed down the cliff in attempts of saving their pet before fire crews arrived.

Following a 10-minute long rescue mission, the dog and the owner were walked up from the cliff.

The pair were saved before the arrival of two coastguard teams and a lifeboat who had been called out by fire crews.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 15.09 and crews got there at 15.28. The dog has now been led to safety.

“Two appliances from Kirkwall attended. Crews located the dog and the owner and they walked back up the shallow cliff.

A spokesman for Shetland coastguard said: “We were called to assist the fire service with a dog falling from a cliff. We got the call from the fire and rescue service just after 3.15pm, the location was just near to St Mary’s in Orkney.

“We tasked two coastguard teams and a lifeboat but before anyone managed to proceed the person the person had gone down for the dog and had managed to self recover.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]