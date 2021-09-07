Woman airlifted to hospital after two-car crash on A828 near Appin By Kirstin Tait September 7, 2021, 7:36 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 10:07 pm Breaking News Two women have been taken to hospital – one via air ambulance – after a two car crash on the A828 Oban to Fort William road near Appin. Police were called to the scene at around 3.40pm on Tuesday. Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by air ambulance to Oban Hospital and another woman was taken to Belford hospital for treatment of injuries. The road has now reopened in both directions. Traffic Scotland say that traffic has eased in the area. A828 Creagan Bridge – Appin – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 7, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 near Portlethen Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on Aberdeenshire road Man taken to hospital after car overturns on A83 near Inveraray Woman taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeenshire road