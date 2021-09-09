Highlands and Islands Students Association hits back after UHI principal’s ‘vanity course’ comments

Highlands and Islands Students Association (HISA) has said students should be free to study what they like after damning comments were made by UHI’s principal.

Professor Todd Walker said earlier this week that vanity subjects would be a thing of the past at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) sparking much backlash online.

Prof Walker said the focus of the university’s teaching should home in on sectors currently growing in the economy.

‘The days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over’

He told the Inverness Courier: “One of the biggest focuses over the next five years will be to make sure that courses and training we provide are aligned to growth in the economy.

“I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over.

“We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

HISA representatives have now written to UHI bosses, including Prof Walker, to address concerns.

Students push for involvement in curriculum review

A HISA spokesman said representatives have been pushing for a curriculum review for several years.

He said the organisation is confident that the process will be delivered “professionally and transparently”, taking in the full range of courses provided by UHI.

The spokesman said: “Although we agree with the need for a thorough curriculum review that ensures our offer to students is sustainable, we cannot and will not support a review that is aiming to limit the opportunity of choice for our students at the university.

“We believe that students should be able to study the subjects they want and as main stakeholders in this review should be consulted extensively.

“The curriculum review should not be done in isolation but developed in partnership and cooperation with students.

“The university gave assurances that this would be the case and that HISA will continue to be highly involved with the curriculum review.”

Students will be welcomed ‘no matter their subject area’

He continued: “While employability and responding to the changes in the labour market is important to keep the curriculum relevant, we refute the use of the term ‘vanity’ for any part of our provision.

“Education is an important right that we believe everyone should have the access to and that can help develop a varied and thriving economy across our region.

“We want to reassure that students, no matter their subject area, will be welcomed and supported by UHI and HISA.”

Apology issued by principal

Professor Walker issued an apology on Tuesday after his comments appeared in the Inverness Courier.

He apologised for any confusion or distress, stating: “There is no hidden agenda, or message in this article from me that some courses or subject areas are more important than others.”

Review will take two to three years

He said that the curriculum review will be a “transparent process” taking around two to three years to complete.

Prof Walker said students and staff will be at the heart of any decision making.

HISA represents students from across the UHI network and its 13 partner colleges.