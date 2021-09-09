Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£165,000 worth of surfacing work scheduled on the A95 south of Dalvey next week

By Lauren Taylor
September 9, 2021, 5:15 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 5:31 pm
Bear Scotland will begin work on a section of the A95 next week after the project was previously postponed.
Work is due to begin this week on £165,000 surfacing improvements to a section of the A96 south of Dalvey.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday September 13 on a section of the A95 between Cromdale and Tormore.

Subject to weather conditions, work is expected to be completed by Friday September 17, with a 10mph convoy system in place between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

Although the convoy system will be removed outwith working hours, one lane will be closed and temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this surfacing improvement project on the A95 get underway after being postponed last month.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project, however our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.”

Mr Stewart also encouraged road users to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information.

