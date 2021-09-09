£165,000 worth of surfacing work scheduled on the A95 south of Dalvey next week

Work is due to begin this week on £165,000 surfacing improvements to a section of the A96 south of Dalvey.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday September 13 on a section of the A95 between Cromdale and Tormore.

Subject to weather conditions, work is expected to be completed by Friday September 17, with a 10mph convoy system in place between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

Although the convoy system will be removed outwith working hours, one lane will be closed and temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this surfacing improvement project on the A95 get underway after being postponed last month.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project, however our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.”

Mr Stewart also encouraged road users to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information.