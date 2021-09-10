Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knoydart residents launch bid to buy Britain’s most remote pub

By Ellie Milne
September 10, 2021, 11:40 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 11:54 am
The Old Forge is the remotest pub in Britain
A small community in the west coast Highlands has launched an “ambitious” fundraising campaign to buy the most remote mainland pub in Britain.

Around 100 people on the Knoydart peninsula plan to purchase their only local pub, The Old Forge, under community ownership.

Built in 1880, the pub is situated in Inverie, which is accessible by an 18-mile hike from Glenfinnan, a boat service from Mallaig or by helicopter.

The owners put The Old Forge up for sale in February of this year at offers over £425,000.

Following months of planning, The Old Forge Community Benefit Society has now launched a share offer which aims to raise £204,500 through investments from members of the local community and other interested parties.

Stephanie Harris, secretary of the society, said: “After months of hard work we are excited to launch this community share offer and begin raising vital capital to purchase The Old Forge pub.

“By investing in shares, members will have a direct say in the future success of the society and the pub once under community ownership.

“Under our society’s rules, 75% of the shareholder members must be residents
within our community, and this is to ensure that the pub will always be managed by the community it serves.

“However, this means that we have set ourselves an ambitious target to raise over £200,000 from around just 100 people.

“To maximise our fundraising potential, we have set the minimum investment amount for the 25% of non-resident shareholders at £10,000. Group applications are welcome as well as individual members.”

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society in Knoydart. Supplied by The Old Forge Community Benefit Society/Mark Harris.

For the community

Community shares are unique to community benefit societies with the profits being invested back into local businesses and projects for the greater good of the residents.

Shareholders will also benefit from interest payments and other member perks, as well as having voting rights at meetings and the opportunity to stand for the management committee.

The money raised through investments will go towards the society’s offer on the pub, while the rest of the funds will come from a Scottish Land Fund if the application is successful.

The society also plans to launch a crowdfund campaign upon conclusion of the share offer so more people can get involved and “put their own stamp on the future of the Forge”.

Ms Harris added: “In such a small community, pubs play a vital role in the social and economic health of the area.

“As Knoydart has developed over the last decade, unfortunately our pub has not and today it does not provide the services that locals and visitors expect.

“We feel very strongly that under community ownership the pub can be rebuilt in to a thriving business at the heart of the community again, and today marks a huge milestone in making that happen.”

Since 1999, the Knoydart Foundation has owned most of the peninsula which covers around 80 square miles and is home to around 120 residents.

The share offer will be open from tomorrow until October 8. More information can be found here.

