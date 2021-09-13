Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

Oban lifeboat launched to rescue four people onboard a stranded yacht

By Michelle Henderson
September 13, 2021, 7:02 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 1:30 pm
Rescue efforts are ongoing by Oban lifeboat to refloat a stranded yacht south of Oban.
Rescue efforts are ongoing by Oban lifeboat to refloat a stranded yacht south of Oban.

Rescuers have been working through the night to refloat a stranded yacht near Oban.

Four people were left stranded on the west coast in the early hours of this morning after their vessel ran aground south of Oban.

Members from the west coast lifeboat team were called to assist the vessel, located near Seil island, around 3.20am.

Upon arrival, three individuals onboard the yacht were transferred onto the lifeboat to be taken safely back to shore.

Meanwhile, one person remained with the vessel, which is understood to be lying on its side, as they waited for high tide to aid their efforts in refloating the boat.

The lifeboat team returned to base around 4.40am with plans to return to the area during high tide.

Several hours later, the lifeboat team returned to the vessel to recommence efforts to refloat it.

Thanks to the high tide, the vessel managed to make its own way back to the shoreline at Kerrera.

There was not thought to be any damage to the vessel following the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]