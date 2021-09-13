News / Highlands & Islands 21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised following serious crash in Lochaber By Michelle Henderson September 13, 2021, 8:11 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 11:56 am Police are appealing for anyone with information about the possible hit-and-run. A 21-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a serious crash in Lochaber. The young rider was travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William near Spean Bridge on Friday when he collided with a car. The injured motorcyclist was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown. Meanwhile, the occupants of the car were uninjured. Appeal following crash near Achnabobane involving car and motorbikeOfficers in Fort William are appealing for… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 12 September 2021 The incident happened around 9.15am near Achnabobane. Emergency services raced to the scene following reports of the serious collision. Officers are now appealing to passing motorists to check their dash cam footage to assist in their inquiries. Sergeant Ewan Calder from Road Policing said: “This has been a serious crash which has left a young man in hospital. “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage to contact police via 101.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close