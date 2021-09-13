21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised following serious crash in Lochaber

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a serious crash in Lochaber.

The young rider was travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William near Spean Bridge on Friday when he collided with a car.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the car were uninjured.

The incident happened around 9.15am near Achnabobane.

Emergency services raced to the scene following reports of the serious collision.

Officers are now appealing to passing motorists to check their dash cam footage to assist in their inquiries.

Sergeant Ewan Calder from Road Policing said: “This has been a serious crash which has left a young man in hospital.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage to contact police via 101.”