Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

Yorkshire man David Bunting reported missing in the Highlands

By Denny Andonova
September 14, 2021, 12:08 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 2:23 pm
David Bunting was last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7.
David Bunting was last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7.

A 59-year-old man has been reported missing after being last seen five days ago.

Police have launched an appeal for information to trace David Bunting, who is believed to be in the Golspie area in the Highlands.

Originally from Bradford in Yorkshire, Mr Bunting was last seen nearly a week ago, on September 6-7, in the Highland village.

The 59-year-old is said to have been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa with a registration number SC08LWH, which has also been spotted in the Golspie area.

Mr Bunting has been described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and with short receding grey hair and unshaven grey facial hair.

He has brown eyes and when last seen, was wearing work overalls.

Anyone with any information about David’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference PS-20210912-1077.

Police confirmed David Bunting has been found safe and well on September 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]