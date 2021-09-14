The death of a teenager in a horror quad bike accident is to be probed by a sheriff.

Adam Reid, 18, was driving on a country lane when the all-terrain vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Dochcarty Brae, Dingwall, but he could not be saved.

Reid, from the Muir of Ord area, worked as an apprentice for Frank Nicol Farm and Garden Machinery Ltd, a Dingwall firm which sells quad bikes.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Inverness Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of his death in February last year will be investigated.

The probe is mandatory because Reid was killed in the course of his employment.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for what they have done”

Following his death an online fundraiser was launched and collected a total of £12,705 to help cover funeral costs.

His cousin Emily Sinclair thanked everyone who donated.

She said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they have done, we are beyond grateful. I will be withdrawing the money on behalf of Adam’s parents.

“He was the best cousin I could have asked for, as well as my best friend. We all thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A preliminary hearing will take place next month with the full inquiry expected to get underway in November.