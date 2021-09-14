Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager’s death in Dingwall quad bike accident to be investigated

By David Meikle
September 14, 2021, 10:56 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 2:45 pm
Adam Reid, 18, from the Muir of Ord area, tragically lost his life in a quad biking crash.
The death of a teenager in a horror quad bike accident is to be probed by a sheriff.

Adam Reid, 18, was driving on a country lane when the all-terrain vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Dochcarty Brae, Dingwall, but he could not be saved.

Reid, from the Muir of Ord area, worked as an apprentice for Frank Nicol Farm and Garden Machinery Ltd, a Dingwall firm which sells quad bikes.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Inverness Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of his death in February last year will be investigated.

The probe is mandatory because Reid was killed in the course of his employment.

 “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they have done”

Following his death an online fundraiser was launched and collected a total of £12,705 to help cover funeral costs.

His cousin Emily Sinclair thanked everyone who donated.

She said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they have done, we are beyond grateful. I will be withdrawing the money on behalf of Adam’s parents.

“He was the best cousin I could have asked for, as well as my best friend. We all thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A preliminary hearing will take place next month with the full inquiry expected to get underway in November.

