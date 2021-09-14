Man dies in suspected drowning at Caithness fishery

A man has died at a private fishery in Caithness.

The 32-year-old is believed to have drowned while fishing at Harpsdale Fishery Park, near Halkirk, on Sunday.

Alan Sutherland, who with his wife Sandra re-opened the attraction in July, said it has been closed until further notice after being stunned at the death of one of their guests.

He said: “At this stage, it’s very difficult to say anything until the police come back to us.

“There’s nothing suspicious but we just don’t know what led up to it.

“Once the result of the post-mortem is known, we should be a bit clearer about what happened.

“It’s just horrendous and obviously our thoughts are with the family – it’s just tragic.”

The fishery, which stocks varieties of trout, was started up by Mr Sutherland’s late father, who ran it for 25 years.

After it lay dormant for five to six years, it was relaunched it in the summer and it has since proved popular with a regular flow of visitors.

A long-time local fisher said: “It’s a terrible tragedy for the family involved but it’s also dreadful for the owners who must be going through a terrible time.”

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday, officers were made aware of the death of a 32-year-old man at a fishery near to Halkirk.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”