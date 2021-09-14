Police called to HGV and campervan crash near Glencoe

Police have been called to a road traffic collision that occurred on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road near the Glencoe visitor centre.

Emergency crews were called at around 4.40pm to attend the crash between a campervan and a HGV.

No other emergency services were required as nobody was injured in the collision.

Traffic was restricted in both directions between Alnafeadh and Glencoe.

The road remained open but police were at the scene to direct traffic.

Motorists were urged to approach with care and expect delays as police wait for the vehicles to be recovered.

Traffic Scotland reported the road was cleared at about 5.40pm.