Nearly a dozen divers rescued after their boat was engulfed in fog near Orkney

By Denny Andonova
September 15, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 6:19 pm
Coastguard teams were called to assist at 2.50pm.
Lifeboat crews were launched to assist with a rescue after weather conditions left 11 divers stranded in water near Orkney.

Shetland coastguard teams received a request for help at around 2.50pm today after a dive boat suddenly found itself engulfed in fog, with all divers in the water.

The dive master, who had remained onboard to look after the crew, reached out for assistance as he was struggling to recover any of the divers back to the surface.

A lifeboat from Hoy, along with a team from Orkney Vessel Traffic Service, was sent to the scene to help the crew members, who had found themselves in trouble.

After an hour-long rescue mission, all 11 divers were pulled out of the water and taken back to safety on their dive boat.

A spokesman for Shetland Coastguard said: ” At 2.50pm, we received a request from a dive boat in Orkney with divers in the water, who had suddenly been engulfed in fog.

“The dive master was struggling to recover his divers from the water.

“We tasked a lifeboat from the Island of Hoy, along with a team from Orkney VTS, to assist.

“They managed to collect all the divers and get them to the dive boat.”

