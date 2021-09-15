Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body found near Oban in search of missing teen

By Ross Hempseed
September 15, 2021, 8:36 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 9:36 pm
Post Thumbnail

A body has been found near Oban following a multi-agency search operation to trace a missing teen.

While formal identification is yet to be carried out, police have confirmed that the family of missing teen Alexander Fox has been informed of the find.

Mr Fox, known as Sasha, was last seen at 8.15am on Tuesday September 14 by his family at his home address in Benderloch.

Police launched an appeal for information to trace the 19-year-old after he was reported missing as he was not seen or heard of since the morning his parents left for work.

At the time, it was thought Mr Fox may have travelled to Inverness or Edinburgh as he has friends in those areas.

The disappearance of the teen sparked a multi-agency search with land, sea and air searches carried out for several hours before teams were stood down in the early hours of this morning.

Members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams turned out to assist police in searching the local area as the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway combed the village from above.

Personnel from Oban lifeboat were also called to assist, searching the nearby coastline.

Officers confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

