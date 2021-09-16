Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

A9 closed at Daviot following three-vehicle crash

By Michelle Henderson
September 16, 2021, 12:53 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 6:10 pm
Firefighters from Nairn, Inverness and Carrbridge were called to the A9 near Daviot following reports of a three-vehicle crash.
The A9 is currently closed in both direction following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Perth trunk road around 11.20am following reports of a crash close to the B851 junction near Daviot.

Numerous occupants have been cut free from the wreckage by firefighters before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.

It is not known at this time how many people have been injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near the B851 junction near Daviot.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene, just six miles south of Inverness, following initial reports of the multi-vehicle smash.

Two fire appliances from Inverness attended the scene alongside two crews from Nairn, a volunteer crew from Carrbridge and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness following a request for assistance by police.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a number of passengers from the wreckage before placing them in the hands of on scene paramedics.

Fire crews began leaving the scene at 12.05pm.

 

