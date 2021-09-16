News / Highlands & Islands Highland road closed following crash near Thurso By Denny Andonova September 16, 2021, 10:55 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 10:50 am Police are advising motorists to adjust their driving accordingly after a number of Aberdeenshire roads have been affected by an oil spill. A Highland road near Thurso is currently closed following a one-vehicle crash. The unclassified road between Reay and Thurso was cornered off at Westfield at around 8.40pm on Thursday. As a result, police have reported one 17-year-old boy to the Procurator Fiscal. A second boy, also 17, was taken to Caithness General Hospital. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close