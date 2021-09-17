The UK’s largest community-owned windfarm is ready to roll again, but it’ll be another 12 months before cash will flow to Western Isles charities again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands & Islands

The UK’s largest community-owned windfarm is ready to roll again, but it’ll be another 12 months before cash will flow to Western Isles charities again

By Chris MacLennan
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 11:53 am
Calum Macdonald of Point and Sandwick Trust has said it will be another 12 months before the organisation can begin to distribute funds again
A Lewis community wind farm which normally generates cash for local projects is hoping to get back on track after a brutal year.

Point and Sandwick Community Trust, which operates the UK’s largest communnity-led wind farm at Beinn Ghrideag, was unable to produce output after a subsea cable fault on October 16, 2020.

The recent repair of that cable has brought a sigh of relief to the trust.

But it is warning that it will be another 12 months until cash will flow to local charities again.

The outage resulted in approximately 18,000 homes being left without power.

Stations at Battery Point and Arnish had to switch to full-duty operations, ensuring a constant electricity supply to locals.

These stations have now reverted to back-up operations.

As a result of the outage, the community wind farm was switched off as generated power could not be connected to the national grid on the mainland.

The trust was unable to generate cash from the renewable scheme, which usually would have been distributed to local groups.

One local group, Western Isles Foyer, warned it may fold as a result of losing one of its major backers.

Development director Calum Macdonald said the trust needed to use up all of its savings just to cover the wind farm’s overheads, without the income to offset it.

Trust’s reserves exacerbated

Mr Macdonald said: “We have got huge overheads and more, such as the money we borrowed to build the wind farm.

“All the money had to be diverted into that and that is now exhausted.

“What we have got to do now is spend at least 12 months building up that reserve again before we can start distributing money into local charities.

“It will be another 12 months I anticipate before the bank will even allow us.”

The project to lay a £28 million subsea electricity cable between Skye and Harris is complete

Trust wish to expand on ‘success story’

Mr Macdonald believes there is a lot more community energy demand that needs to be satisfied.

He added: “We have got a great success story on the islands over community energy.

“It is the biggest cluster on the UK. It is 22MW in total, which is £30 million worth of installed capacity.

“That was done by the community so we are very, very keen to see that expand.”

Trust say expanding community energy sector will aid green revolution

Despite the success, the development director feels the green revolution has not quite delivered what was expected.

He has called for more investment in community schemes.

Mr Macdonald added: “The green energy revolution hasn’t really delivered the dividend in jobs and benefits that people were hoping it would.

Point and Sandwick Trust’s Calum Macdonald

“People are seeking a lot of leakage of jobs and profits being moved out of the country.

“That is an issue that is constantly being raised.

“By far the best way to try to tackle that is to start expanding the community energy sector.

“The whole point of the community energy sector is that all the money stays locally and is invested in local economies.

“If you really want to develop and get the maximum benefit out of the green energy revolution, then you have got to get behind the community energy sector.”

<a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/islands/1907329/western-isles-village-believed-to-be-first-in-the-country-to-convert-to-led/">The village of Portnaguran in Point, Lewis converted to LED lighting</a>, thanks to a partnership project between community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust and Tighean Innse Gall.

Mr Macdonald presented comparisons with Nordic neighbours Denmark, where he says almost 50% of turbines are locally-owned, compared to less than two per cent in Scotland.

He said he is fearful that all the hard work could vanish if action is not taken.

Mr Macdonald said: “The big fear I have got is that as we look forward to the next five or so years, that the community energy sector which has been doing so well will get nipped in the bud because it is just not getting enough support from all levels of government.

“There is huge potential. But for that potential to be realised, we need a lot more backing.”

£28m project finished on time

The repair of the 30-year-old cable weighed in at a total cost of £28 million.

It was required after a fault was identified approximately nine miles off Skye at a depth of 328ft.

Engineers replaced the 20-mile long 33kV cable, which spans from Ardmore on Skye to Beacravik on Harris, on schedule.

Specialist marine vessels, the Maersk Connector and Grand Canyon 3, were involved in laying the mammoth cable

