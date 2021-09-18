Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Police appeal to find missing Inverness teens

By Kirstin Tait
September 18, 2021, 8:14 am
Police appeal to trace missing Inverness teens Nathan Alexander Bell and Danielle Cameron. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Two teenagers have been reported missing in Inverness – and police believe that they are together.

17-year-old Nathan Alexander Bell and 16-year-old Danielle Cameron were last seen in Inverness on Thursday.

Mr Bell was last seen in the area of Inverness Sheriff Court at around 2.15pm.

Last sightings of Miss Cameron took place at around 2pm in the area of Charleston Academy.

Nathan is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of large build with a white complexion and short brown hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Danielle is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of average build with pale complexion and long light brown hair.

It is believed that she was wearing a white top, black Nike shorts, white trainers and possibly carrying a black rucksack.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the missing teens to contact them on 101, quoting MPR4448590921.

