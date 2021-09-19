Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coastguards airlift casualty from Orkney island in midnight rescue mission

By Kirstin Tait
September 19, 2021, 9:12 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 9:44 am
Coastguard helicopter
A casualty was airlifted from an Orkney island just before midnight on Saturday night.

Coastguard teams were called at 11.45pm on Saturday night to conduct a medical evacuation on the Island of Sanday.

A Coastguard helicopter was flown to the island, airlifting the casualty to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall.

The rescue mission – which also relied on teams from Kirkwall and the Island of Sanday – lasted a total of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

A spokesman for Shetland Coastguard said: “Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 was scrambled to conduct a medical evacuation for a casualty from the Island of Sanday to Kirkwall.

“Along with that Sanday and and Kirkwall rescue teams were also tasked to assist with the transfer.

“The casualty was taken to the hospital in Kirkwall.”

 

 

 

