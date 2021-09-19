Coastguards airlift casualty from Orkney island in midnight rescue mission

A casualty was airlifted from an Orkney island just before midnight on Saturday night.

Coastguard teams were called at 11.45pm on Saturday night to conduct a medical evacuation on the Island of Sanday.

A Coastguard helicopter was flown to the island, airlifting the casualty to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall.

The rescue mission – which also relied on teams from Kirkwall and the Island of Sanday – lasted a total of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

A spokesman for Shetland Coastguard said: “Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 was scrambled to conduct a medical evacuation for a casualty from the Island of Sanday to Kirkwall.

“Along with that Sanday and and Kirkwall rescue teams were also tasked to assist with the transfer.

“The casualty was taken to the hospital in Kirkwall.”