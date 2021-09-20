Man in hospital following two-car crash near Thurso By Denny Andonova September 20, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 3:09 pm The incident happened at around 12.40pm yesterday. A man is currently in hospital following a two-car crash near Thurso. Police were called to the scene on the A836 at Scrabster Hill, one mile west of the village, after receiving reports of a crash at around 12.40pm yesterday. One man was taken to hospital following the incident. Officers are now appealing for information to trace a black car involved in the crash, which fled the scene and continued to travel west towards Reay. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scooter rider, 69, dies in Highland crash Male scooter rider dies in two-vehicle crash near Forss Man arrested after woman, 26, dies in crash Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 near Portlethen