Firefighters tackle ‘extensive’ blaze at Taynuilt Inn

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a hotel near Oban.

Crews were called to the Taynuilt Inn at about 5am.

The whole roof of the 19th century building appears to have been destroyed.

Police have closed off the A85 Oban to Perth road, which runs through the village, and diversions in place.

The local school will not open until 10am, with parents being advised to keep their children at home for the time being.

Due to a lack of water and many staff members having to get the train into the village, the school won’t open before 10am.

More as we get it.