Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A true adventurer’: Family’s tribute to pilot who died in Highland paramotor crash

By David Mackay
September 22, 2021, 3:34 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 3:35 pm
Dan Burton and Sacha Dench were involved in the Sutherland paramotor collision. Photo: WWT/PA
Dan Burton and Sacha Dench were involved in the Sutherland paramotor collision. Photo: WWT/PA

The family of a “true adventurer” cameraman who died in the Highlands on a round-Britain climate change mission say they will continue the fight to protect the planet in his name.

Dan Burton was killed in a paramotor crash in Sutherland on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was on a trip across mainland Britain with biologist and campaigner Sacha Dench, who is better known as the Human Swan, at the time.

The duo were on a 3,000-mile expedition in paramotors, which are a form of powered paragliding, that were supplied by renewable energy.

However, the trip ended in tragedy following a collision near Loch Na Gainmhich, south of Unapool.

A life dedicated to exploration

Dan Burton was cameraman and support staff on the flight across mainland Britain.

The experienced pilot and Ms Dench, who took up the climate change cause after her home was destroyed by wildfires, had been in the north-east in the days before the tragedy and were travelling south towards Glasgow after visiting Orkney.

A statement from his family released by charity Conservation Without Borders said Mr Burton’s motto was “One life, live it.”

We were extremely sad today to hear about the incident involving Sacha Dench and Dan Burton during the Round Britain…

Posted by WWT on Monday, 20 September 2021

It added: “Dan was a very experienced pilot, a pioneer in technical diving and paramotoring and a true adventurer.

“He was proud to support Sacha on her journey around the UK in an electric paramotor, to raise awareness about the inspiring action people are taking to tackle climate change.

“We want to thank all the emergency services, the police and the Conservation Without Borders ground crew, who did all they could to help respond to the accident.

“We also want to thank all those who have reached out to us in love and support. We will draw on that love as we cope with his loss.

“We have Sacha and her family in our thoughts and we wish her a speedy recovery.

“Dan’s life was dedicated to exploration and he believed there was no challenge that could not be overcome. He would want us all to continue the fight to protect our precious planet.”

‘You lived life to the fullest’

An investigation has been launched to examine the cause of the accident involving the two paramotors.

Ms Dench was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the incident – but her condition is not life-threatening.

A statement released from her family praised the spirit of Mr Burton.

Sacha Dench was “seriously injured” in the crash involving her paramotor. Photo: PA

It read: “Dan, we have taken great comfort in knowing that Sacha had your strength and support. You have become a part of our family and we will miss you. You lived life to the fullest.

“We also extend our thanks to all members of the Conservation Without Borders and Flight of the Swans teams who have shared the journey with Sacha and Dan, the good times, and the bad times.

“To the emergency services, we thank you. To our Sacha, we love you dearly, you are a fighter, you are strong, you are brave get well soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]