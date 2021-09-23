Brave climber rescues sheep trapped 100ft down a Highland cliff edge

A climber has been dubbed a hero after he lowered himself 100ft down a Highland cliffside to rescue two sheep.

Worried locals thought the animals’ days were numbered after a picture emerged of them stranded and dangling precariously close to the sea near Achnacarnin, Sutherland.

A daring rescue operation from the coastguard or police seemed to be the only hope.

But instead, rope access technician Adam Mulholland took a trip to the shore on Wednesday morning and saved the day single-handedly.

The 35-year-old abseiled down the cliff, estimated to be around 100ft high, and plucked the two ewes to safety.

The three-hour operation involved putting the sheep in a harness, while taking extra care not to scare them.

‘You didn’t want to spook them and have the sheep jump into the sea’

Modest Adam said: “My background is ropes and climbing. It wasn’t too arduous a task if you’ve got all the equipment.

“The hardest bit was catching the sheep. You didn’t want to spook them and have them jump into the sea.

“I’m usually working with buildings, wind turbines or bridges, rather than animals. But it seemed to turn out alright.”

The drama unfolded after a picture taken of the sheep by Murray Anderson got Adam’s attention.

Adam has not lived in the area for long but was determined to put his skills to good use.

Murray, who runs a pair of holiday cabins and a croft in the area, said he was amazed by his efforts.

“In my head, this was a three or four person job,” Murray said.

“It was absolutely stinking weather too. I couldn’t even think of where to put the anchor point.

“To do this and not spook the sheep, it’s phenomenal.”

‘If he wants a croft next to mine, I’d welcome him with open arms’

The lucky lambs are now safely back in their usual field, where they’re part of Ian Mackenzie’s 300-strong flock.

The 83-year-old is extremely grateful for Adam’s intervention. But he is concerned about the number of times off-lead dogs are causing problems for his sheep.

Local people have echoed that concern online.

Ian said: “I just heard the sheep were in danger and someone was trying to rescue them.

“Adam did a great job and if he wants a croft next to mine, I’d welcome him with open arms.

“He’d be a great neighbour.”

This is certainly one way to make a good impression when you move into a new area.

Incredibly, it’s not even the first sheep Adam has rescued.

Adam said: “Ian seemed really pleased with what I’d done. And relieved that I’d done it without injuring myself.

“I was just thinking if I help these sheep, I’m sure when I’ve got animals of my own in the future people will come rushing out to help me.”

