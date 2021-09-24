Man with injured back taken to hospital after race-against-time rescue on Skye

A man has been taken to hospital in Inverness after he injured his back beside the coast in Skye – prompting a race against the tide for the coastguard and ambulance.

Dunvegan and Portree coastguard rescue teams raced to the scene at Talisker Bay after being alerted by the ambulance at 4.11pm, around half an hour after low tide.

The 42-year-old man, who is not believed to be a local, was located close to the water’s edge.

An initial attempt to rescue him using the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway failed due to the weather.

Instead, the lifeboat from Mallaig was sent out to retrieve him from the bay, which is famous for its dramatic scenery and steep cliffs.

The boat was able to reach him, and he was transferred over to the ambulance crew, who assessed his injury and decided to take him to Raigmore Hospital.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Dunvegan and Portree coastguard rescue teams were alerted by the ambulance to a 42-year-old man with an injured back at 4.11pm local time.

“The Mallaig lifeboat reached him after an unsuccessful attempt by the helicopter, and the man was taken to Raigmore.”