Aerial photo shows progress of Highland village housing development

A bird’s eye view picture has revealed the progress of the new housing development at an Easter Ross village.

The image was captured by photographer Adrian Meek at Evanton, where 140 new homes will eventually be built.

However, the photo only shows the first phase of the development, which will be made up of 40 affordable homes: 18 for council rent, 16 for mid-market rent and six for low-cost home ownership.

The new housing plans at Evanton were approved by the Highland Council last year, and the small village’s population of around 1,600 residents is expected to be boosted by several hundred people by the time the homes are filled.

The tender was awarded to Compass Building & Construction Services at the beginning of this year and was valued between £7 million and £9 million.

Funding support for the project, which is due to be completed at the end of 2022, was gained through Scottish Government grant and the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

Trish Robertson, the chairwoman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The new housing will be of a very high standard and will help to meet the growing needs of the community, so it is good to see work on site progress.”