Experienced hill walker dies after falling more than 260ft from Skye mountain

An experienced hillwalker has died after falling more than 260ft during a climb on Skye.

Mike Campbell, who was a member of Kilmarnock Mountaineering Club, fell while descending from the summit of Blaven.

Announcing the 63-year-old’s death, the club chairman Mark Dootson, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our member Mike Campbell on Sunday as the result of a tragic accident on Blaven on Skye.

“Details are very limited at the moment, but our thoughts are with his sons, his mum and the rest of his extended family.”

Mr Campbell’s walking companion raised the alarm at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team and a rescue helicopter were scrambled to the scene, with additional support from Kintail Mountain Rescue team and two mountain guides who were on the hill at the time.

Incident lasted more than eight hours

A spokesman said: “On arrival at Loch Slapin the coastguard helicopter from Inverness, was on hand and able to uplift three MRT members to the nearby peak of Slat Bheinn and make a visual location on the caller.

“At around 3.30pm a weather front pushed through making any further uplift or searching by the helicopter impossible and the remaining team made their way on foot to around 700m (2296ft).

“Sadly, at 5pm the missing male was found deceased after falling approximately 80m (262ft).

“His companion who raised the alarm was accompanied to safe ground and walked off the hill. Thirty two rescuers were involved in the search and recovery operation, on precarious ground, in an incident that lasted over eight hours.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 26, a concern for person call was made to police after a 63-year-old man had fallen on Blaven, Isle of Skye, and could not be traced by his companion.

“Skye Mountain Rescue attended and the man was found to be deceased and his body was recovered from the mountain.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It was the second death in the Cuillins in less than two months.

In August a climber fell to his death in an “exhausting” and “dangerous” mission for rescuers.

The 39-year-old man was a foreign national and fell near the summit of Bidean Druim nan Ramh.