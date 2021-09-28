Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gigabit broadband speeds are coming to Strathspey: How can you find out more?

By Michelle Henderson
September 28, 2021, 12:35 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 12:35 pm
Developers from Destination Digital are to host a Q&A session next month as works to improve broadband in the Strathspey area progress.

Online users are being invited to meet developers behind an ambitious project to improve broadband connectivity in Strathspey.

Developers from Destination Digital have unveiled their plans to build Strathspey Now, a gigabit-capable broadband network, across the area.

Masterminds behind the project claim the network will “support home and businesses” struggling to obtain a viable network connection in their hometown.

As the project reaches the construction phase, developers are now preparing to host a community Q&A session to share more information on the project.

The event will take place at the Grant Arms in Grantown on Wednesday, October 6 from 2pm to 7pm.

Organisers have also created an online portal to allow attendees to register for one of six time slots throughout the day.

Simon Baldwin of Destination Digital said: “Our build programme is starting and we want to answer questions from those who are interested – and look to encourage others to ‘sign up’.

“The online booking for the event will ensure we not only have everyone’s details – but it will also help us and the venue to comply with all the necessary access requirements.”

Benefitting from greater connectivity

Those attending will be able to hear more from the company delivering the unique project – presenting the build plans of the gigabit-capable wireless network and answering questions from home and business owners on the ‘next steps’ to connect more people with faster broadband across Strathspey.

Read more:

John Halliday of the Grantown Society appealed to local residents to make the most of the opportunity.

“We urge all who are interested to book a slot and come along,” he said.

“Anyone who lives locally and has been plagued by poor connectivity will know its value and importance. We have been working in support of this initiative for almost four years.

“We are delighted to have got to this stage – and we hope to see homes and businesses benefitting very soon from the innovative, wireless connectivity.”

