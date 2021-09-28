Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Progress for three new primary schools planned in Skye and Beauly

By Ross Hempseed
September 28, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 1:14 pm
Broadford Primary School will be demolished to make way for a new building. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Design work for three new primary schools at Beauly, Broadford and Dunvegan has been approved by Highland Council.

The new primary schools are part of the council’s significant investment into education across the north.

Funding for the new schools at Beauly and Dunvegan was approved by the council on September 9.

The new facilities will replace existing buildings that have been deemed “poor” in terms of condition and suitability.

The new school at Broadford is part of the next phase in the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) announced in December 2020.

The programme seeks to build suitable education environments to tackle challenges that teachers and pupils face.

These issues include improving digital learning and creating more energy efficient spaces.

At Dunvegan, a new housing development and community sports facilities are also part of the masterplan for the site.

The primary school has been overdue for a revamp as video emerged in 2018 of flooding that occurs beneath classrooms.

A new four-classroom building with attached nursery accommodation will be built and is estimated to cost around £12 million.

Work at Beauly Primary School is also budgeted at £12 million. The plan is to add a new nursery and improve conditions for teachers and pupils.

Highland Council’s housing and property chairman, Ben Thompson, said: “The Highland Council has one of the largest school estates in Scotland with more than 200 schools throughout the region and is continually working to make improvements to our education environments.

“I am delighted to note the progress at Beauly, Broadford and Dunvegan primary schools and look forward to continue seeing work come along at these sites, and our other key school projects in the Highlands.”

