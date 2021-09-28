Embrace the change of seasons at three Highland destinations as part of the Scottish Tree Festival

Three beauty spots in the Highlands are preparing to welcome visitors as part of the Scottish Tree Festival.

The annual event celebrates the changing of the seasons, when trees change from green to gold and scarlet.

At Armadale Castle on Skye, visitors will be able to explore the silver firs and giant redwoods planted during the Victorian era, which now tower over the edge of the Sound of Sleat.

On Monday, October 11 there will also be the chance for people to help plant some rare conifers at the castle.

At Attadale Garden in Strathcarron, visitors will be able to enjoy self-guided tours of the grounds, and check off the various sculptures as they go.

‘Trees have never been more important’

Joanna Macpherson, of Attadale Gardens and a director of DSG, said: “Against the backdrop of COP26 taking place in Glasgow, trees have never been more important and Scotland not only has a unique legacy of historic trees, but through careful conservation and replanting, this country’s tree cover is increasing once again.

“The festival allows us to celebrate the place of trees in our lives, to enjoy their beauty and to explore how we can make more of them in our own gardens.”

And at Munro’s Nurseries at North Kessock there will be apple days, advice on planting native bare root trees, ideas for small gardens and help with finding trees that will provide bark, berries and great autumn colour.

These and the many other events that will be taking part have been organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, which represents gardens and nurseries across the country.

Venues in St Andrews, Argyll and Perth also also among the line-up.

Supporters have begun hosting the first in a series of events taking place from now until December 1.

The full list of events can be found on Discover Scottish Gardens website.