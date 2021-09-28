Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Embrace the change of seasons at three Highland destinations as part of the Scottish Tree Festival

By Michelle Henderson
September 28, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 2:50 pm
Three locations across the Highland including Armadale Castle will be joining dozens across the country that will be inviting visitors to explore some of the finest tree collections to mark the Scottish Tree Festival.

Three beauty spots in the Highlands are preparing to welcome visitors as part of the Scottish Tree Festival.

The annual event celebrates the changing of the seasons, when trees change from green to gold and scarlet.

At Armadale Castle on Skye, visitors will be able to explore the silver firs and giant redwoods planted during the Victorian era, which now tower over the edge of the Sound of Sleat.

On Monday, October 11 there will also be the chance for people to help plant some rare conifers at the castle.

At Attadale Garden in Strathcarron, visitors will be able to enjoy self-guided tours of the grounds, and check off the various sculptures as they go.

Visitors to Attadale Gardens in Srathcarron taking a self-guided tour through the landscape of gardens and sculptures.

‘Trees have never been more important’

Joanna Macpherson, of Attadale Gardens and a director of DSG, said: “Against the backdrop of COP26 taking place in Glasgow, trees have never been more important and Scotland not only has a unique legacy of historic trees, but through careful conservation and replanting, this country’s tree cover is increasing once again.

“The festival allows us to celebrate the place of trees in our lives, to enjoy their beauty and to explore how we can make more of them in our own gardens.”

And at Munro’s Nurseries at North Kessock there will be apple days, advice on planting native bare root trees, ideas for small gardens and help with finding trees that will provide bark, berries and great autumn colour.

These and the many other events that will be taking part have been organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, which represents gardens and nurseries across the country.

Dozens of gardens, nurseries and estates across the country are taking part in the festival.

Venues in St Andrews, Argyll and Perth also also among the line-up.

Supporters have begun hosting the first in a series of events taking place from now until December 1.

The full list of events can be found on Discover Scottish Gardens website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]