Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Seven Covid cases confirmed at Stornoway care home

By Shona Gossip
September 28, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 5:08 pm

Seven people are being treated for Covid after an outbreak at a care home in the Outer Hebrides.

NHS Western Isles and Western Isles Council have identified a number of cases at Dun Eisdean in Stornoway.

Visiting has been suspended, and test and protect is under way.

In a statement, the health board said: “The outbreak is currently affecting seven individuals – both staff and residents.

“Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis.  Non-essential visiting at the care home has been suspended for a short period until further notice, due to the number of staff being required to self-isolate.

“Teams from NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control to help prevent spread of the infection.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

The health board reminded people that if they are self-isolating they should not leave their home, even to exercise. They also should not have visitors.

Last month, another care home in Stornoway also had an outbreak.

More than 20 cases were confirmed at Dun Berisay Care Home, affecting both residents and staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]