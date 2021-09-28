Seven Covid cases confirmed at Stornoway care home

Seven people are being treated for Covid after an outbreak at a care home in the Outer Hebrides.

NHS Western Isles and Western Isles Council have identified a number of cases at Dun Eisdean in Stornoway.

Visiting has been suspended, and test and protect is under way.

In a statement, the health board said: “The outbreak is currently affecting seven individuals – both staff and residents.

“Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis. Non-essential visiting at the care home has been suspended for a short period until further notice, due to the number of staff being required to self-isolate.

“Teams from NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control to help prevent spread of the infection.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

The health board reminded people that if they are self-isolating they should not leave their home, even to exercise. They also should not have visitors.

Last month, another care home in Stornoway also had an outbreak.

More than 20 cases were confirmed at Dun Berisay Care Home, affecting both residents and staff.