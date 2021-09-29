Frank Bruce: Unique chance to bid for one of artist’s rare sculptures

Artist Frank Bruce rarely sold any of his work during his lifetime.

The chance to buy one of his sculptures at an exhibition next month is therefore raising interest among collectors.

Frank, who died in 2009, is best known for an outdoor sculpture trail in Feshiebridge which he carved using reclaimed timber and stone.

His family has approved the sale of a rare 26-inch polished wood piece at an exhibition hosted by the Society of Badenoch and Strathspey Artists (SBSA).

It is believed to be the only example of the artist’s work available for sale anywhere in the world.

Where will the sculpture be on sale?

It will be displayed, with six other examples of his work, at the Art from the Attic exhibition at the Iona Gallery in Kingussie from October 4 to 16.

Sealed bids for the sculpture are being accepted, with a reserve of £950, and will be opened at 4pm on the final day of the show.

Dave Fallows, chairman of the SBSA trustees, says the exhibition is designed to encourage people to look out forgotten or rarely-seen art in their houses.

The Bruce family got in touch to offer to display some of Frank’s works, including one for sale.

The unnamed work was created before his sculptures got much bigger and spilled outside into his garden in Aviemore.

“This is obviously very interesting as Frank is well-known in the area and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Mr Fallows.

“Having a piece for sale is something that just never happens. Frank sold some pieces very early in his career, but basically very little.

“As well as the outdoor sculptures he created some indoor pieces which are more or less held by the family or a few friends.

What other items are being exhibited?

“So we are sure there will be collectors of art out there who will see this is a rare opportunity.”

He believes £950 is a conservative price for the sculpture. The gallery will receive a 25% commission on the sale.

Mr Fallows said: “If we get a good price it will be very nice for the gallery.

“More importantly, however, this is a boost to the reputation of the gallery for having the opportunity to have something really interesting, unusual and collectable on show.

“That’s the real bonus for us.”

Other items in the exhibition include Frank’s first-ever attempt at wood carving in 1961 when he became bored while off work after injuring his back.

There is also a carving of author Compton Mackenzie, made from a piece of mahogany washed ashore.

A wood carving of Frank’s great uncle; a pencil drawing of a Roman soldier, a piece carved from Portsoy marble and a work called Africa make up the pieces on display.

Frank’s daughter Elaine, who lives in Newtonmore, said: “My brother Roddy and I decided we would put the work for sale locally because we think my dad would have liked that.

“It will give the opportunity for local folk to own one of his carvings.”

She said she often attends the Iona Gallery and a friend, who is a member of the society, suggested she put some of her father’s collection into the exhibition.

Lifelong love of the Highlands

“Because I live here and I’m interested in the gallery, I’m glad it will get some money to help local artists.

“That’s really why we decided to do it here.”

Frank Bruce, originally from St Combs, had a lifelong love of the Highlands and settled with his family in Aviemore in the 1960s.

His sculptures outgrew the house and took over his house and eventually his garden so he looked for a bigger space to exhibit them.

Thus led to the creation of the Colleonard Sculpture Garden near Banff.

Many of his most famous works were inspired by Scottish folk history, literature, and art.

He rarely sold his work, insisting it should always be available for free to the public to enjoy.

The Fehsiebridge outdoor sculpture trail was designed to gradually succumb to the ravages of time and climate.