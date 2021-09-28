Error in vaccination letters to Isle of Lewis residents By Daniel Boal September 28, 2021, 8:34 pm Some people are being offered a third primary dose of the Covid vaccine. A number of residents on Lewis have been incorrectly sent letters inviting them for their third Covid vaccine. NHS Western Isles has issued an apology to around 100 individuals aged over 80 in Point who are instead eligible for their flu vaccination and not a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Residents are being invited to appointments on October 4 at the Ionaid Stoodie community centre in Garrabost, Point. All other details in the letter, minus the purpose of the appointment are correct and residents are still being welcomed to attend. NHS Western Isles has advised that anyone with questions about appointments should call 0808 196 8383. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Number of women going for smear tests drops to lowest level in five years Western Isles Covid tests being sent to Edinburgh due to technical fault Chelsea Pensioner says Covid-19 booster jabs ‘best thing for the country’ More than 1,000 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals, figures show