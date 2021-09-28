Error in vaccination letters to Isle of Lewis residents

A number of residents on Lewis have been incorrectly sent letters inviting them for their third Covid vaccine.

NHS Western Isles has issued an apology to around 100 individuals aged over 80 in Point who are instead eligible for their flu vaccination and not a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Residents are being invited to appointments on October 4 at the Ionaid Stoodie community centre in Garrabost, Point.

All other details in the letter, minus the purpose of the appointment are correct and residents are still being welcomed to attend.

NHS Western Isles has advised that anyone with questions about appointments should call 0808 196 8383.