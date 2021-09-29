Flu vaccine to be offered to children aged two to five years in Lewis

Pre-school children on the Isle of Lewis are being encouraged to get the flu vaccine in preparation for winter.

Any child aged two to five who missed or had to reschedule their appointment for their flu immunisation can attend the Stornoway Health Centre on October 2.

The flu vaccine is administered to children via a painless nasal spray.

Parents, carers and guardians are being urged to ensure their children attend the rescheduled appointments so as to provide protection against the flu this winter.

The flu virus changes every year, so children are advised to are get the vaccine every 12 months to maximise protection.

‘Flu serious issue even for healthy children’

NHS Western Isles Director of Public Health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.