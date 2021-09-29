Orkney man treated 999 workers like “physical and verbal punchbags”

An Orkney man who launched a tirade of abuse towards police, ambulance and nursing personnel during a drunken late night fracas in Kirkwall has been ordered to pay compensation.

Christopher Kalinowski was arrested after punching a paramedic in Willow Road but continued the disorder during and after his trip to Balfour Hospital on August 14.

Procurator fiscal Sue Foard told Kirkwall Sheriff Court the 35-year-old was immediately aggressive when police spoke with him.

She said: “He abused them and threatened to assault them.”

Paramedics then arrived and went to treat Kalinowski for a head wound he had sustained earlier in the evening.

While being put on a trolley in the ambulance, he lashed out and struck a paramedic on the right side of his head.

Shouted and swore at police and nurses

While being taken to the Balfour, Ms Foard said Kalinowski made further threats of violence and directed a string of foul-mouthed invective towards them.

She said: “He said ‘I’m going to do you’, ‘I’ll smash your faces in’ and ‘I’m going to batter you.”

At the hospital, he shouted, swore and levelled more threats of violence towards police and nursing staff.

Ms Foard said his behaviour continued until he was sedated and treated for his wound.

Kalinowski previously pleaded guilty to charges of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour, both brought under the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act.

His sentence had been deferred for a criminal justice social work report.

Solicitor Cheryl Beattie said the bar worker is ashamed of and disgusted by his conduct which he accepts had been inexcusable.

She said it was out of character and had come after he was struggling to come to terms with a split from his partner.

Ordered to pay compensation

The agent said that since being charged, he has been approached to give a statement following a complaint made by a member of the public about how police dealt with him.

She said the former coastguard was not able to add much as he had little recollection of events.

Sheriff Andrew Beattie said Kalinowski had treated the 999 personnel like “verbal and physical punchbags”.

He said: “There’s been some suggestion by others that perhaps there was some concern about how the police dealt with you.

“I don’t find any basis for that whatsoever.

“Whatever anyone else might believe, I note you have deep-seated animosity towards police in the first place.”

Kalinowski, of Summerdale Drive, was fined £400 and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the paramedic.