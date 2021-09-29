Sutherland Space Hub tipped as ‘launch pad’ for jobs and economy

The new satellite launch site will bring huge employment and tourism benefits to the Scottish Highlands, according to a new report.

Commissioned by the Caithness Chamber of Commerce, the report took a deep dive into the economic benefits that the Space Hub would bring Moray and the Highlands.

It is estimated that a Northern Space Cluster could create 740 jobs in the Highlands and Islands and boost the regional economy by £56 million per year by the end of this decade.

‘Critical role’

The report was produced on behalf of the Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership (CNSRP), which aims to attract a space business cluster to the North Highlands and Moray.

Ian Ross, CNSRP chairman said: “As a commercial spaceport, Space Hub Sutherland will play a critical role in bringing income and employment to the North Highland and Moray region.

“It will help to retain highly skilled individuals in the North Highlands and offer opportunities to young people to help stem the flow of depopulation.

“Space Hub Sutherland will unlock further development of the Moray space cluster and support UK and Scottish government objectives for growing the space sector.”

Space Hub Sutherland, which is being developed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), was the first vertical satellite launch site to secure planning permission in the UK and could become Europe’s first continental orbital spaceport.

‘huge vote of confidence’

The economic impact report also estimates that by 2030, the development could support a further 520 jobs in the rest of Scotland, including at space rocket manufacturers Orbex in Forres, and 140 in other parts of the UK.

All of the reports have been pulled together by Jacobs, a global professional services company.

HIE director of strategic projects David Oxley said: “Jacobs is a world leader in this kind of analysis and their findings are a huge vote of confidence in Space Hub Sutherland.

“Our central aim in developing this project has always been to generate significant benefits for the local community and the wider regional and Scottish economies.

“This is a highly credible report that we believe endorses our vision for a Northern Space Cluster, building upon a commercial spaceport in Sutherland, and the positive impacts it will generate.”

Trudy Morris, chief executive of Caithness chamber of commerce, added: “In addition to the clear economic benefits to the region, this report also demonstrates the capability, flexibility and willingness of the local supply chain to capture opportunities in an exciting new industry.

“With experience in a wide range of energy sectors, our highly-skilled local supply chain is ready and able to engage with the UK space sector as this exciting development proceeds.”

Massive boost to Scotland

The overall benefit of the North Highland and Moray space cluster to the UK economy is estimated to be an additional £99m in average annual gross value added, which is a measure of the value of goods and services produced, with £90 million of that generated in Scotland.

The spaceport itself will support more than 40 full-time jobs when fully operational with 12 launches per year.

But Jacobs says more jobs will be created in construction and tourism, with the launches expected to attract an annual total of more than 4,400 visitors, whose spending will boost local hospitality businesses.